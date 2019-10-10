‘Trey is a joke’: Trump’s inner circle revolts after Gowdy is added to president’s legal team
Former GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy has been hired on as President Trump’s outside counsel as the impeachment inquiry into his presidency expand, a move that’s reportedly being criticized from within Trump’s inner circle, Yahoo News reports.
After news broke of Gowdy’s addition to Trump’s legal team, a assistant to Trump personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, “expressed disbelief” at Gowdy’s inclusion.
“Trey Gowdy doesn’t know sh*t,” Victoria Toensing said.
“He screwed up the Benghazi hearings and he came out with the advice to Trump, ‘Well if you’ve done nothing wrong, just talk to Bob Mueller,'” Toensing added, referring to comments Gowdy made last year when he urged Trump to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.
As Yahoo News points out, Toensing and her husband, Joe diGenova, work with Giuliani although they are not official on members of Trump’s legal team. The pair, who are Fox News regulars, were exposed by the network for “working off the books” with Giuliani in an effort to investigate 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.
According to Toensing, she’s not the only one in Trump’s inner circle who is skeptical of Gowdy’s involvement.
“He’s not on the team. Trey Gowdy is not on the team. Who told you Trey Gowdy? Not to my knowledge, not to Rudy’s knowledge, not Joe’s knowledge,” said Toensing, who had not heard of the development at the time of her interview with Yahoo News. “I have to check that with Rudy because that would be a joke, because we all don’t think much of him.”
“Are you kidding? … Trey is a joke among us,” she added.
Breaking Banner
‘I smell a wiretap’: Ex-FBI official suspects the Feds have tapes of Rudy Giuliani
The details included in the indictments of Rudy Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman have led one former top FBI official to conclude there was a wiretap.
Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzi was interviewed Thursday by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace.
"Today two associates of Rudy Giuliani -- the president’s Shadow Secretary of State when it comes to U.S./Ukrainian relations -- were indicted," Wallace reported.
The anchor read from The Wall Street Journal story on the arrests.
Breaking Banner
Lindsey Graham caught admitting Trump has a conflict of interest in Turkey during Russian prank call
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was fooled into a fake phone call with the Russian government, according to a Politico report.
Graham has become a point-man when it comes to Trump's work with Turkey, the report explains. So, it wasn't shocking that he would get a phone call from someone he thought was Turkey's minister of defense.
“Thank you so much for calling me, Mr. Minister,” Graham said on the recorded call. “I want to make this a win-win, if we can.”
‘Trey is a joke’: Trump’s inner circle revolts after Gowdy is added to president’s legal team
Former GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy has been hired on as President Trump's outside counsel as the impeachment inquiry into his presidency expand, a move that's reportedly being criticized from within Trump's inner circle, Yahoo News reports.
After news broke of Gowdy's addition to Trump's legal team, a assistant to Trump personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, "expressed disbelief" at Gowdy's inclusion.
“Trey Gowdy doesn’t know sh*t,” Victoria Toensing said.
“He screwed up the Benghazi hearings and he came out with the advice to Trump, ‘Well if you’ve done nothing wrong, just talk to Bob Mueller,'" Toensing added, referring to comments Gowdy made last year when he urged Trump to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.