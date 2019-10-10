‘Trey is a joke’: Trump’s inner circle revolts after Gowdy is added to president’s legal team

Former GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy has been hired on as President Trump’s outside counsel as the impeachment inquiry into his presidency expand, a move that’s reportedly being criticized from within Trump’s inner circle, Yahoo News reports.

After news broke of Gowdy’s addition to Trump’s legal team, a assistant to Trump personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, “expressed disbelief” at Gowdy’s inclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trey Gowdy doesn’t know sh*t,” Victoria Toensing said.

“He screwed up the Benghazi hearings and he came out with the advice to Trump, ‘Well if you’ve done nothing wrong, just talk to Bob Mueller,'” Toensing added, referring to comments Gowdy made last year when he urged Trump to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

As Yahoo News points out, Toensing and her husband, Joe diGenova, work with Giuliani although they are not official on members of Trump’s legal team. The pair, who are Fox News regulars, were exposed by the network for “working off the books” with Giuliani in an effort to investigate 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.

According to Toensing, she’s not the only one in Trump’s inner circle who is skeptical of Gowdy’s involvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s not on the team. Trey Gowdy is not on the team. Who told you Trey Gowdy? Not to my knowledge, not to Rudy’s knowledge, not Joe’s knowledge,” said Toensing, who had not heard of the development at the time of her interview with Yahoo News. “I have to check that with Rudy because that would be a joke, because we all don’t think much of him.”

“Are you kidding? … Trey is a joke among us,” she added.