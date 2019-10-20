Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump aides concerned president keeps pitching foreign leaders on his resorts and real estate deals: report

Published

1 min ago

on

donald trump on the phone

Following Donald Trump folding on holding next year’s G7 summit at his Doral golf resort, that has the president whining, Politico reports that the president spends a great deal of his time talking about his real estate deals and properties when he speaks with foreign leaders — which is setting off alarms with some of his close aides.

According to the report, “Trump constantly brags about his properties around the globe when he speaks with foreign leaders in person or by phone, even more than the public instances witnessed out in the open, according to three people familiar with Trump’s conversations with foreign officials. The remarks are permeating every membrane of his presidency so much that they’ve left aides and allies mastering verbal jiu-jitsu to defend his unprecedented approach to fusing personal business interests with his position in high office.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The report notes that those conversations — like his Ukraine phone call where he mixed government business with seeking personal gain in the form of dirt on a political opponent — could lead to more charges of self-dealing as the president faces impeachment.

“He talks up his properties every chance he gets with anyone — with staff, with members of Congress, with the press, with the public, with foreign leaders, with anyone,” explained a former White House official. “That’s what he has done. He’s been a salesman. He’s been a PR person for his properties for the last 50 years, so almost out of force of habit, that’s what he does.”

As the report notes, those phone calls could face additional scrutiny by Democrats looking at the Trump running his company while president — and using his office for leverage.

“As president, Trump has met with leaders of at least 10 countries where he has a property or is developing one: Turkey, the Philippines, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Canada, Ireland, Panama, Dominican Republic and the United Arab Emirates, according to his schedules,” the report states. “He also met with leaders of three countries — China, Saudi Arabia and South Korea — where state-owned companies are developing new Trump resorts. Some of the governments are spending their own money on roads and other infrastructure for Trump’s projects.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the White House refused to comment on the Politico report, one insider attempted to explain away the president’s continual promotion of his properties.

“He’s just trying to relate,” the former aide during the presidential transition offered. “He’s looking for issues of commonality, just trying to personally connect with someone.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump aides concerned president keeps pitching foreign leaders on his resorts and real estate deals: report

Published

1 min ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

donald trump on the phone

Following Donald Trump folding on holding next year's G7 summit at his Doral golf resort, that has the president whining, Politico reports that the president spends a great deal of his time talking about his real estate deals and properties when he speaks with foreign leaders -- which is setting off alarms with some of his close aides.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump faces furious State Dept. revolt for trashing career diplomats on Ukraine: ‘People are fed up’

Published

56 mins ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are facing a massive revolt by longtime staffers at the State Department for continuing to trash U.S. diplomats and members in the foreign service community who refuse to protect the president over his Ukraine misdeeds.

Politico notes, "They’ve been derided as a 'Deep State,' slurred as 'Obama holdovers,' threatened with draconian budget cuts and told that President Donald Trump doesn’t even need them. Now, America’s diplomats are taking their revenge."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump mocked after saying he thought violating the Constitution and profiting from G7 hosting was ‘Good for our country’

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

After tremendous public and private  bipartisan condemnation of his decision to host the 2020 G-7 at his own Miami resort President Donald Trump Saturday night appeared to be laying the groundwork of reversing the unconstitutional and illegal decision.

In an insane series of tweets the president did what he always does: blamed the media for holding his feet to the fire in accurately reporting the consequences of his actions.

“I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders. It is big, grand, on hundreds of acres, next to MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, has tremendous ballrooms & meeting rooms,” Trump tweeted, adding that “each delegation would have its own 50 to 70 unit building. Would set up better than other alternatives. I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY!”

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image