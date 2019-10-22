Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump announces disgraced Republican tied to Giuliani henchman as campaign chair in key battleground

Published

1 min ago

on

This week, The Nevada Independent published a bombshell report on former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s ties to indicted Rudy Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign announced that Laxalt would be one of his chairs in the key battleground state of Nevada.

“So far, Adam Laxalt has been Sgt. Schultz on his contacts with two Soviet-born men indicted earlier this month, one who gave him a $10,000 campaign donation,” The Nevada Independent reported. “But thanks to The Wall Street Journal, we now know more about Laxalt’s interactions with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. The newspaper has posted a video of Parnas’ Instagram account, and the nearly six-minute story has a section about the apparently illegal foreign money donations to then-gubernatorial contender Laxalt and his former aide, Wes Duncan, who was running for attorney general.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Laxalt was reportedly listed as “Candidate-1” in the federal indictment of Parnas and Fruman. Former Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) was also reportedly listed as “congressman-1” in the indictment.

“I slowed down the video to extract two photos of Laxalt – one at a fundraiser shaking hands with Vice-President Mike Pence and another getting cozy with Parnas and his partner. Fruman later donated $10,000 to Laxalt as part of what the indictment claims was a scheme to ‘green-light’ a pot dispensary,” The Independent reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Laxalt may indeed have no memory of these two men who were trying to ingratiate themselves to him, hoping he would become governor so he would green-light their pot business,” The Nevada Independent explained. “Laxalt also may have no idea who Fruman was when he accepted $10,000 – candidates accept many, many donations, although you would think they would vet their max contributors, right? And didn’t Laxalt’s finely attuned prosecutor’s antenna get suspicious at all during this time?”

One day after The Nevada Independent connected the dots, Trump 2020 press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Laxalt would be one of three co-chairs for Trump’s campaign in the battleground state.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Russia’s former foreign minister calls for impeachment: ‘The America I knew … is gone’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 22, 2019

By

On Tuesday, former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev penned an op-ed in The New York Times calling on Congress to impeach President Donald Trump — arguing that it would set a moral standard not just in America but around the globe. "The America I knew as Russia's foreign minster is gone," he wrote.

"The United States has often played a pivotal role in my political life, beginning 50 years ago when I was a student of international relations at a Moscow university," wrote Kozyrev. "At that time, Soviet propaganda was well-practiced at denouncing Richard Nixon for rejecting the Kremlin’s dogma that in politics, the ends justify the means. Mr. Nixon had argued during his 1960 presidential campaign that the American democratic system recognizes a standard of moral truth that allows the individual to say to government, 'Thus far may you go, but no farther.' If what Mr. Nixon said was true, many of us in the Soviet Union thought, then America is on the right side of history."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nicolle Wallace explains why ‘Donald Trump’s impeachment may have been turbocharged today’

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 22, 2019

By

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace broke down how impeachment was "turbocharged" by explosive testimony from former Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor.

"Donald Trump’s impeachment may have been turbocharged today by the testimony of career diplomat Bill Taylor, who NBC News is reporting draws a direct line to President Trump demanding an investigation in exchange for military aid for Ukraine," Wallace reported.

The "Deadline: White House" host read a quote from The Washington Post.

"The senior U.S. diplomat in Ukraine told lawmakers Tuesday that President Trump made the release of military aid contingent on public declarations from Ukraine that it would investigate the Bidens and the 2016 election, contradicting Trump’s denial that he used the money as leverage for political gain," The Post reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Devastating’: Internet calls Bill Taylor testimony the worst thing that’s happened to Trump yet

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 22, 2019

By

Former Ukraine Ambassador Bill Taylor released an extensive statement he gave at the opening of the closed-door hearing about President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal.

Former solicitor general, Neal Katyal was among many lawyers to point out how "devastating" the details were.

https://twitter.com/neal_katyal/status/1186732697789464576

https://twitter.com/neal_katyal/status/1186734449720848384

Among other things, Taylor said during a call with EU Ambassador Gordan Sondland, the Trump donor "tried to explain to me that President Trump is a businessman. When a businessman is about to sign a check to someone who owes him something, he said, the businessman asks someone to pay up before signing the check."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image