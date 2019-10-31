Trump attempt to kill NSC adviser’s subpoena could blow up in the faces of multiple White House officials: CNN

Appearing on CNN’s New Day, legal analyst Elie Honig was asked to explain the legal ramifications of National Security Adviser Charles Kupperman’s lawsuit seeking a ruling on whether he must comply with a congressional subpoena and what it would mean if he is ordered to do so.
Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, Honig stated that he didn’t see how White House officials could avoid the subpoenas.
ADVERTISEMENT
“I think the judge will say yes, and the stakes are so high here, John,” the legal analyst told the CNN host. “Because as Kupperman goes, I think so too will go many of the other important witnesses at stake here, including [John] Bolton but potentially down the line, Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo, Rick Perry, maybe even Rudy Giuliani.”
“Ultimately, if this judge said, as I think he should — look the whole point of a subpoena, is as Alisyn was saying — this is not an optional invite,” he continued. “The whole reason a subpoena is more than a piece of paper it’s that it is mandatory. And so, if a judge says, Kupperman, ‘you need to get in there and testify,’ I don’t see any way for Bolton and the others to dodge subpoenas either.”
Watch below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
The Virginia Republican Party has suffered a long streak of failure. The once mostly-red state, shifting as the suburbs face a political realignment, has gone to the Democrats in three successive presidential elections and shut Republicans out of statewide races for a decade. Now, a critical legislative election next week could cost Republicans control of the General Assembly — the only state legislature they fully control in a state that voted for Hillary Clinton.
In previous elections, Virginia Republicans ran hard-right candidates as if the state was blood red. Gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie warned voters MS-13 would rape their families if Democrats were elected. And in the 2018 Senate race, they nominated Corey Stewart, an overt white nationalist who was so extreme he was fired from President Donald Trump's campaign.
Former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter called out President Donald Trump's latest scheme to shore up Republican support against impeachment as "felony bribery."
The Trump re-election campaign sent out a fundraising appeal Wednesday to its massive email list asking for contributions that would be divided between the president and three vulnerable Republican senators -- Colorado's Cory Gardner, Iowa's Joni Ernst and North Carolina's Thom Tillis -- that was explicitly tied to his impeachment defense.
According to a report at the Daily Beast, President Donald Trump has a two-pronged strategy to undermine every witness who could provide damaging information against as part of the House's impeachment inquiry against him - and it is already in play.
In a nutshell, the White House and TRump's most avid backers in Congress will claim that anyone who did not directly witness Trump committing any crimes will be dismissed as repeating "hearsay" and those who did witness it will be banned from testifying using executive privilege.