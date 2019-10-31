Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump attempt to kill NSC adviser’s subpoena could blow up in the faces of multiple White House officials: CNN

Published

1 min ago

on

Appearing on CNN’s New Day, legal analyst Elie Honig was asked to explain the legal ramifications of National Security Adviser Charles Kupperman’s lawsuit seeking a ruling on whether he must comply with a congressional subpoena and what it would mean if he is ordered to do so.

Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, Honig stated that he didn’t see how White House officials could avoid the subpoenas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the judge will say yes, and the stakes are so high here, John,” the legal analyst told the CNN host. “Because as Kupperman goes, I think so too will go many of the other important witnesses at stake here, including [John] Bolton but potentially down the line, Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo, Rick Perry, maybe even Rudy Giuliani.”

“Ultimately, if this judge said, as I think he should — look the whole point of a subpoena, is as Alisyn was saying — this is not an optional invite,” he continued. “The whole reason a subpoena is more than a piece of paper it’s that it is mandatory. And so, if a judge says, Kupperman, ‘you need to get in there and testify,’ I don’t see any way for Bolton and the others to dodge subpoenas either.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Virginia GOP election strategy: Distance yourself from Trump and embrace ‘Democrat-lite’ issues

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

The Virginia Republican Party has suffered a long streak of failure. The once mostly-red state, shifting as the suburbs face a political realignment, has gone to the Democrats in three successive presidential elections and shut Republicans out of statewide races for a decade. Now, a critical legislative election next week could cost Republicans control of the General Assembly — the only state legislature they fully control in a state that voted for Hillary Clinton.

In previous elections, Virginia Republicans ran hard-right candidates as if the state was blood red. Gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie warned voters MS-13 would rape their families if Democrats were elected. And in the 2018 Senate race, they nominated Corey Stewart, an overt white nationalist who was so extreme he was fired from President Donald Trump's campaign.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Felony bribery’: Ex-Bush ethics czar blasts Trump’s latest impeachment defense as another ‘criminal’ violation

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

Former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter called out President Donald Trump's latest scheme to shore up Republican support against impeachment as "felony bribery."

The Trump re-election campaign sent out a fundraising appeal Wednesday to its massive email list asking for contributions that would be divided between the president and three vulnerable Republican senators -- Colorado's Cory Gardner, Iowa's Joni Ernst and North Carolina's Thom Tillis -- that was explicitly tied to his impeachment defense.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump has a plan to destroy every impeachment witness against him: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

According to a report at the Daily Beast, President Donald Trump has a two-pronged strategy to undermine every witness who could provide damaging information against as part of the House's impeachment inquiry against him - and it is already in play.

In a nutshell, the White House and TRump's most avid backers in Congress will claim that anyone who did not directly witness Trump committing any crimes will be dismissed as repeating "hearsay" and those who did witness it will be banned from testifying using executive privilege.

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL DAY!

As a special thank you for whitelisting, from now until Oct. 31st, we're offering a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US TRACK IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image