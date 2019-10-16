Quantcast
Trump blasted for flinging ‘nasty’ insults at Speaker Nancy Pelosi as he suffered a White House ‘meltdown’

Published

47 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump reportedly suffered a meltdown during a Wednesday meeting at the White House with congressional leaders.

Trump reportedly lectured and insulted Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), according to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“I would also say one other thing. He was insulting, particularly to the speaker,” Schumer told reporters after the meeting ended because Trump was too “shaken.”

Pelosi called it a “meltdown.”

Schumer said Pelosi, “kept her cool completely.”

“But he called her a third-rate politician, he said that there are communists involved and you guys might like that. This was not a dialogue,” he said.

“It was sort of a diatribe, a nasty diatribe, not focused on the facts, particularly the facts of how to curtail ISIS, a terrorist organization that aims to hurt the United States in our homeland,” Schumer concluded.

Watch:

