Trump campaign fundraises off Mulvaney’s disastrous tirade by selling ‘Get Over It’ t-shirts

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s disastrous tirade on Thursday, in which he admitted there was a quid-pro-quo for delivering aid to Ukraine and told reporters to “get over it,” has now become a fundraising pitch for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

Per BuzzFeed News’ Miriam Elder, the Trump campaign on Friday started selling t-shirts that read “Get Over It” in which the “O” on the shirt is topped by a cartoon of President Donald Trump’s hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trump campaign is so angry about Mick Mulvaney’s appearance yesterday that they’re …. fundraising off of it pic.twitter.com/rJdhNIwtZ5 — Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) October 18, 2019

Mulvaney’s remarks about Ukraine aid being held up until its government launched an investigation into the Crowdstrike server conspiracy theory have drawn fire even from some Republicans who in the past have been reluctant to criticize the president.

On Friday, Rep. Francis Rooney (R-OK) blasted the White House for trying to push other governments to investigate the conspiracy theory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What are we trying to do, exculpate Russia?” he asked CNN’s Poppy Harlow. “All of our trained intelligence officials have consistently corroborated that Russia was behind the election meddling, not Ukraine!”