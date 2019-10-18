Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump campaign fundraises off Mulvaney’s disastrous tirade by selling ‘Get Over It’ t-shirts

Published

2 days ago

on

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s disastrous tirade on Thursday, in which he admitted there was a quid-pro-quo for delivering aid to Ukraine and told reporters to “get over it,” has now become a fundraising pitch for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

Per BuzzFeed News’ Miriam Elder, the Trump campaign on Friday started selling t-shirts that read “Get Over It” in which the “O” on the shirt is topped by a cartoon of President Donald Trump’s hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mulvaney’s remarks about Ukraine aid being held up until its government launched an investigation into the Crowdstrike server conspiracy theory have drawn fire even from some Republicans who in the past have been reluctant to criticize the president.

On Friday, Rep. Francis Rooney (R-OK) blasted the White House for trying to push other governments to investigate the conspiracy theory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What are we trying to do, exculpate Russia?” he asked CNN’s Poppy Harlow. “All of our trained intelligence officials have consistently corroborated that Russia was behind the election meddling, not Ukraine!”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump lashes out at Pelosi for going to Jordan to fix his Syria flub

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump

President Donald Trump tweeted his anger about Speaker Nancey Pelosi (D-CA) taking a delegation of leaders to Jordan to meet with those working on Syria.

"Pelosi is now leading a delegation of 9, including Corrupt Adam Schiff, to Jordan to check out Syria. She should find out why Obama drew The Red Line In the Sand, & then did NOTHING, losing Syria & all respect. I did something, 58 missiles. One million died under Obama’s mistake!" Trump tweeted Sunday.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1186016354572353536

Vice President Mike Pence went to Turkey last week to attempt to negotiate a ceasefire, but what he ended up with was 120-hour freeze on bombing Kurds.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Hillary Clinton posts fake letter from JFK to mock Trump’s absurd one to Turkey

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has taken up a new hobby of trolling President Donald Trump on Twitter.

The grandmother of three excelled in her sarcasm and stepped up her shade Sunday afternoon by releasing a fake letter from Former President John F. Kennedy to former Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev.

Read the fake letter and see the tweet below:

Dear Premier Khrushchev,

Don't be a d*ck, ok? Get your missiles out of Cuba. Everybody will say 'Yay! Khrushchev! You're the best!' But if you don't everybody will be like 'what an assh*le' and call your garbage country 'The Soviet Bunion.'

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘I’d be open to it’: Trump voters warming up to impeachment as president’s Ukraine story unravels

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

In one of the pieces that both the Washington Post and the New York Times are famous for, a visit to talk to Donald Trump voters outside the Beltway about how they feel about the president three years after the election reveals cracks in his support as more information becomes available about his Ukraine phone call that precipitated an impeachment inquiry.

According to the Post's report, they ventured out to Staten Island, or specifically: "New York’s 11th Congressional District, a swath of the country as good a place as any to gauge how a defining moment in American democracy is playing out."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image