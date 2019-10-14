Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump could be an ‘unindicted co-conspirator’ in investigation into Rudy Giuliani: MSNBC panel

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump could be an “unindicted co-conspirator in the federal investigation that has already resulted in indictments of two associates of Rudy Giuliani, the panel on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” on Monday.

“The question today, will Trump’s conduct in the Middle East — which has already led to one of the fastest and most dramatic political realignments in history, one that strengthens Syria’s Assad, Iran, and Russia, all American adversaries — contribute to a political realignment here at home, wherein Republicans participate in the congressional investigation into Donald Trump’s demand that a foreign leader dig up dirt on a political rival,” anchor Nicolle Wallace said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And it’s no wonder that Donald Trump’s attempts at attacking the impeachment are not working with the public, another former Trump aide from deep inside his own West Wing is today’s witness in the impeachment investigation on Capitol Hill,” she continued. “Fiona Hill, Trump’s former Russia adviser — who had expressed alarm that Rudy Giuliani was subverting the official policy process to try to remove the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine — is at this hour still behind closed doors offering her deposition.”

“It begs to reason that if Rudy is under federal investigation for acts ultimately carried out by Donald Trump himself — the smearing and the removal of the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, could Trump be under investigation as well?” Wallace asked former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi.

“Well, it’s clear through the indictment out of the Southern District of New York that there are persons known and unknown,” Figliuzzi “When you hear persons known that, means that the government knows there are other individuals and that they’re likely under investigation. Is one of those individuals Rudy Giuliani? It would appear — through multiple media reporting — that it indeed is.”

“You know the drill here. They are going to try to flip these two associates of Rudy, and they’re going to motivate them strongly to talk and start pointing upward at others,” Figliuzzi added.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas flip and throw Giuliani under the bus, it could cause the former New York City mayor to cut a deal himself in return for flipping gon Trump, former federal prosecutor Paul Butler explained.

“Again, if they’ve got the goods on Giuliani, Giuliani might want to make a deal if he’s looking at jail time. And, again, he only gets a good deal if he can give up someone higher in the food chain. I think we all know who that person would be,” Butler said.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani’s bank records part of investigation by federal prosecutors: report

Published

1 min ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani is having his banking records scrutinized as part of the federal criminal investigation into his dealings in the Ukraine.

The report says that prosecutors are also looking into his work for a city mayor in the country.

Giuliani has been a central figure in Trump's apparent scheme to extort the Ukrainian president into helping him dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, holding military aid appropriated by Congress hostage until the country investigates "corruption."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Police officer sues Ava Duvernay for depiction of interrogation technique used on the Central Park Five

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

On Monday, TMZ reported that former police officer John Reid is suing director Ava Duvernay over her depiction of the "Reid Technique" used against the young, Black suspects known as the Central Park Five in the Netflix film "When They See Us."

Reid is claiming defamation, insisting that the film's depiction of his methods are wrong.

"You squeezed statements out of them after 42 hours of questioning and coercing, without food, bathroom breaks, withholding parental supervision," said a prosecution staffer to a detective in the movie. "The Reid Technique has been universally rejected. That's truth to you."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

National Enquirer and AMI shredded ‘sensitive Trump-related documents’ hidden in a safe right before he was elected: report

Published

28 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's foreign election interference in the 2020 election may soon be eclipsed by his a renewed focus into his 2016 campaign after a bombshell revelation in a new book by journalist Ronan Farrow.

"American Media, Inc. and the National Enquirer shredded sensitive Donald Trump-related documents that had been held in a top-secret safe right before Trump was elected in 2016, according to fresh allegations made in a new book by journalist Ronan Farrow," Politico reported Monday.

Continue Reading
 
 