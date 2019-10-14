Trump could be an ‘unindicted co-conspirator’ in investigation into Rudy Giuliani: MSNBC panel

President Donald Trump could be an “unindicted co-conspirator in the federal investigation that has already resulted in indictments of two associates of Rudy Giuliani, the panel on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” on Monday.

“The question today, will Trump’s conduct in the Middle East — which has already led to one of the fastest and most dramatic political realignments in history, one that strengthens Syria’s Assad, Iran, and Russia, all American adversaries — contribute to a political realignment here at home, wherein Republicans participate in the congressional investigation into Donald Trump’s demand that a foreign leader dig up dirt on a political rival,” anchor Nicolle Wallace said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And it’s no wonder that Donald Trump’s attempts at attacking the impeachment are not working with the public, another former Trump aide from deep inside his own West Wing is today’s witness in the impeachment investigation on Capitol Hill,” she continued. “Fiona Hill, Trump’s former Russia adviser — who had expressed alarm that Rudy Giuliani was subverting the official policy process to try to remove the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine — is at this hour still behind closed doors offering her deposition.”

“It begs to reason that if Rudy is under federal investigation for acts ultimately carried out by Donald Trump himself — the smearing and the removal of the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, could Trump be under investigation as well?” Wallace asked former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi.

“Well, it’s clear through the indictment out of the Southern District of New York that there are persons known and unknown,” Figliuzzi “When you hear persons known that, means that the government knows there are other individuals and that they’re likely under investigation. Is one of those individuals Rudy Giuliani? It would appear — through multiple media reporting — that it indeed is.”

“You know the drill here. They are going to try to flip these two associates of Rudy, and they’re going to motivate them strongly to talk and start pointing upward at others,” Figliuzzi added.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas flip and throw Giuliani under the bus, it could cause the former New York City mayor to cut a deal himself in return for flipping gon Trump, former federal prosecutor Paul Butler explained.

“Again, if they’ve got the goods on Giuliani, Giuliani might want to make a deal if he’s looking at jail time. And, again, he only gets a good deal if he can give up someone higher in the food chain. I think we all know who that person would be,” Butler said.