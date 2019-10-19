Trump is ‘feeling threatened and running scared’ to cancel G-7 at Doral: ‘Art of the Deal’ co-author

President Donald Trump announced late on Saturday evening that he was reversing his administration’s decision to hold the G-7 Summit at his Trump National Doral Miami golf club.

Trump had received harsh criticism for the selection violating the constitution’s domestic and foreign emolument clauses.

Tony Schwartz, who co-wrote The Art of the Deal with Trump, said the announcement was a sign Trump is feeling threatened.

“Trump never admits being wrong on anything,” Schwartz noted.

“Now, after fierce criticism for clear self-dealing, he says he won’t hold G-7 at his own hotel after all,” he explained.

“One more sign that he is feeling threatened and running scared,” Schwartz concluded.

