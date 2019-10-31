Quantcast
Trump revealed his new defense to conservative newspaper — but it has a fatal flaw: NYT reporter

Published

8 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump gave an exclusive interview to the conservative newspaper the Washington Examiner where he revealed what he is considering for his next impeachment defense.

“This is over a phone call that is a good call,” Trump said. “At some point, I’m going to sit down, perhaps as a fireside chat on live television, and I will read the transcript of the call, because people have to hear it. When you read it, it’s a straight call.”

Peter Baker, a White House correspondent for The New York Times, was asked about Trump’s plan during a Thursday evening interview on “The 11th Hour” with Brian Williams.

Baker said, “I think it actually goes to his theatrical entertainment style of the presidency, right? His idea is that he can put on a performance and therefore convince the public — or at least a significant portion of the public — they did nothing wrong.”

However, there’s a flaw in that defense.

“It’s not just the call,” Baker noted. “It’s the context in which the call took place, which is to say while Rudy Giuliani is putting pressure on the Ukrainians while the Ukraine has been told they get no meeting with the White House unless they produce the statements that the president wants about investigation of Democrats, while security aid has temporarily been suspended at the very same time the president makes the call.”

“So all these things add up. It’s not just the call,” Baker explained.

Watch:

