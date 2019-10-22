Trump says ‘phase 1’ China trade pact on track for November
US President Donald Trump on Monday said progress in developing the text of a partial trade pact with China means he will likely be able to sign it next month.
Trump remains upbeat on the chances Beijing and Washington will seal the mini-deal he announced earlier this month — marking a cooling-off period in the two nations’ damaging trade war.
“We’ll be able to, we think, sign a completed document with China on phase one,” Trump said at the White House.
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said efforts to commit the agreement to paper before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile next month are “on track” though some work remains to be done.
“Our target is to have the phase one deal by the time you go to Chile,” Lighthizer told Trump.
Trump has said he expects to sign the partial deal on the sidelines of the summit when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
While details are scant, the new mini-deal includes a surge in Chinese purchases of American farm exports and also covers intellectual property, financial services and currency exchange, according to the White House.
Trump said Monday the Chinese “have started the buying.”
China sounded a positive note at a defense forum being held in Beijing, with the vice minister of foreign affairs saying they wanted “China-US relations based on coordination, cooperation and stability.”
With hundreds of billions of dollars in two-way trade now subject to additional tariffs, there are mounting signs the trade war — now in its second year — has damaged the world economy, adding to pressure on both sides to strike a deal.
“We don’t approve the tactic of brandishing the baton of tariffs at every turn and exerting maximum pressure on China,” said China’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng.
“This practice is old thinking and will not work.”
However, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said earlier Monday that the US side is not rushing to sign on the dotted line next month.
“We would like to make a deal,” Ross told Fox Business on Monday.
“But from our point of view, it has to be the right deal and it doesn’t have to be in November.”
While the White House has said the “phase one” deal touches on major issues, Ross said the heaviest lifting remained to be done.
“The real question is, do we get to an early signing of phase one?” said Ross, who is not a member of the US delegation to the trade talks.
“Second, how far do we get toward phase two or two and three? Two and three are really where the meat is.”
Gay marriage, abortion laws liberalized in Northern Ireland
Same-sex marriage and abortion laws in Northern Ireland were liberalized on Monday in a landmark shift for the province aimed at bringing it into line with mainland Britain but which has stoked resentment.
The relaxation of the UK-ruled territory's restrictive laws on the issues occurred at midnight (2300 GMT), after a deadline elapsed for local lawmakers to stop the changes imposed by MPs in Westminster.
British lawmakers in July approved decriminalizing abortion and creating lawful access to abortion services, as well as rolling out new regulations to allow same-sex marriage and civil partnerships.
Boeing’s 737 MAX crisis deepens, hitting shares
The pressure was mounting Monday on Boeing as newly-surfaced documents deepened doubts about the company's ability to return a top-selling jet to service soon and amplified calls for a leadership shakeup.
Shares tumbled for a second day in a row after the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday sharply criticized Boeing for withholding key documents for months in probes following two crashes that killed 346 people.
The FAA rebuke added to the travails facing Boeing seven months after its top-selling jet was grounded, prompting Wall Street analysts to downgrade the company and raising speculation that it could be forced to temporarily halt production entirely on the jet.
Japan’s emperor completes enthronement in ancient ceremony
Japan's Emperor Naruhito completed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum throne on Tuesday in a ceremony steeped in the traditions and grandeur of a monarchy that claims 2,000 years of history.
The rituals cemented a transition that began with his father's abdication earlier this year, and drew royalty and political leaders from around the world.
Japanese Government/AFP / Handout Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe led the guests in three cheers of "Banzai!" or "Long live the Emperor"
A public parade for the event was postponed after a deadly typhoon, but the government went ahead with the granting of pardons for more than half a million people convicted of minor offenses including traffic violations.