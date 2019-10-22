Quantcast
Trump wants to wriggle out of impeachment by suing ‘everybody’ who makes him angry

Published

27 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump wants to sue his way out of impeachment, just like he got himself out of jams before he entered the White House.

The president has been obsessed with undercover recordings by the right-wing Project Veritas outfit that misleadingly suggests an anti-Trump conspiracy by CNN president Jeff Zucker, and he has been privately ranting for days about the audio and video recordings, reported The Daily Beast.

One source with direct knowledge of Trump’s rants said the president has repeatedly made clear that he wanted CNN to suffer consequences for the editorial discussions captured in the undercover recordings.

Celebrity lawyer Charles Harder sent a four-page letter last week to Zucker and CNN’s attorneys accusing the network of violating the law with critical coverage of the Trump presidency, and Trump and his attorney threatened to sue for “substantial payment of damages.”

Harder refused to comment about Trump’s role in crafting the letter, which CNN dismissed as “desperate PR stunt.”

Although nothing will likely come from the lawsuit threat against CNN, a source told The Daily Beast that Trump has asked his lawyers and other advisers about legal retaliation against other critical news outlets, including the Washington Post and MSNBC.

One senior White House official said the president is threatening to sue “everybody who pisses him off,” just as he did in private life.

“The president’s first instinct on these types of things is very often: ‘Sue, sue, sue, then sue some more,’” one confidant told the website. “Doesn’t mean he gets what he wants.”

Trump’s personal attorneys Jay Sekulow and Rudy Giuliani confirmed earlier this month that the president was looking into possible legal action against Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who is helping to lead the impeachment inquiry as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

“I want to know the limits of congressional immunity,” Giuliani said, adding that he had five lawyers working on the case.

Trump admits that he has no legal standing to sue Schiff, but he doesn’t care.

“Sue him anyway, even if we lose, the American public will understand,” Trump said this month at the Values Voter Summit. “And sue Nancy Pelosi.”

Trump has sued or threatened to sue comedians and anyone else who criticized him in the past, including HBO’s Real Time host Bill Maher and former “The View” co-host Rosie O’Donnell.

He called one friendly Fox News host to warn of a lawsuit against a network personality who criticized him on air early in the 2016 campaign, and even suggested a lawyer, according to a network source.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
