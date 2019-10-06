Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump will likely quit or make a deal because he knows he can’t ‘control’ House impeachment hearings: ex-Trump Org VP

Published

1 min ago

on

Appearing on CNN’s Reliable Sources on a day when the White House refused to provide the morning cable TV shows with anyone who might defend Donald Trump, a former high-ranking executive in the Trump Organization said it is apparent the president is unraveling at the prospect of being impeached.

Speaking with CNN host Brian Stelter, Barbara Res — who was a principal in getting Trump Tower built — said Trump seems to be in a downward spiral.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Telling the Russians that he didn’t care about election meddling, that was a stupid thing to have said,” she explained. “I never thought of him as stupid, that surprised me. Otherwise, no, this is Trump. Sometimes I say Trump-squared, since I knew him. He’s had many, many years of fame and fortune, getting richer, now he does believe he’s a stable genius and does believe he can shoot somebody on 5th Avenue, and so far it looks like he can.”

Asked by the host what will happen to Trump if he is impeached, Res said it may not reach that point.

“I think he does a lot to save face,” she explained. “I could give you examples, but we don’t have time. But there are some things he can’t control. We’re now at the point where he can’t control this, he can’t do anything about this.”

“It would be very, very bad for him to be impeached,” she continued. “I don’t know that he would be found guilty, but I don’t think he wants to be impeached. I think that’s what this panic is about. My gut tells me he’ll leave office, resign, or make a deal, depending on what comes out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Does Mike Pence have a secret plan to replace Trump?

Published

38 mins ago

on

October 6, 2019

By

Mike Pence and Donald Trump are a political odd couple.

Trump is an unrepentant sinner who revels in lewdness, adultery, lies, bigotry, greed, corruption, cruelty, threats of violence and other vile behavior.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Pence presents himself as a man of deep faith, an evangelical Christian who is pious and righteous. By his own description, he prays on a regular basis, seeking God’s wisdom and direction to justify his behavior — and believes that God talks to him. It highly unlikely that Donald Trump is possessed by such delusions.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jim Jordan falls flat on his face on ABC trying to explain away Trump’s bizarre request China investigate Biden

Published

58 mins ago

on

October 6, 2019

By

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) did all he could on Sunday morning to avoid explaining why Donald Trump asked China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, at one point saying it never happened even though it was broadcast live on TV.

Speaking with This Week host George Stephanopoulos, the combative Republican repeatedly batted away whether he thought it was appropriate for Trump to make the request from a foreign government by trying to explain the president has a unique way of expressing himself.

“Do you think it’s appropriate for President Trump to ask China and Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden?” Stephanopoulos asked to which Jordan laughed.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump pushes Joe Biden and ‘Fake News’ conspiracy theory after announcement of multiple whistleblowers

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 6, 2019

By

After a late Saturday night and early Sunday morning Twitter frenzy, posting clips from Fox News defending him, Donald Trump launched another attack on Vice President Joe Biden by promoting a conspiracy theory that the "Fake News" media is covering for the Democrat.

All of this comes as multiple news outlets are reporting that one or more whistleblowers are retaining lawyers and planning on coming forward.

With that obviously on his mind, the president kept up his drumbeat of trying to turn the focus on Biden.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image