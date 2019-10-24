Trump’s conspiracy theory obsession is ‘an assault on vital US strategic interests’: conservative columnist
As the impeachment inquiry led by House Democrats moves along at a rapid pace, Republican defenders of President Donald Trump continue to insist that he did nothing wrong during his now-infamous July 25 conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — and that Trump and his personal attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, have been promoting a perfectly legitimate probe of foreign interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. But the “foreign interference” that some Trump supporters are thinking of isn’t Russia interfering to help Trump, but Ukraine interfering to help Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. And conservative writer Noah Rothman tears apart that debunked and discredited conspiracy theory in an October 23 article for Commentary Magazine, explaining how it has influenced Trump’s foreign policy.
Although Rothman is right-wing politically, he considers that conspiracy theory “the fringiest of lunatic rabbit holes.” But some conspiracy buffs, Rothman notes, take it seriously — including Trump.
The notion that Ukraine rather than Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, Rothman adds, has been debunked by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and former special counsel Robert Mueller.
“To believe this theory,” Rothman observes, “you must discount all the available evidence, including the findings and indictments handed down by Robert Mueller’s investigation, which confirmed in exhaustive detail how the Russian-led interference operation was conducted. But that’s precisely what Trump believes.”
Earlier this week, diplomat William Taylor (Trump’s ambassador to Ukraine) mentioned Trump’s belief in “Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U.S. election” when he testified before Congress during a closed-door hearing. And Trump’s willingness to let a goofy conspiracy theory influence U.S. foreign policy, according to Rothman, is one of the most troubling aspects of the Ukraine scandal.
“The president certainly attempted to use access to the White House as a pry bar in furtherance of this conspiracy theory,” Rothman asserts. “He likely, according to the sworn testimony of his ambassador, dangled life-saving military assistance to Ukraine in that effort. This is no longer a petty, domestic political scandal, but an assault on vital U.S. strategic interests abroad.”
Trump again attacks the Federal Reserve just days before key policy meeting
President Donald Trump once again attacked the US Federal Reserve on Thursday, calling for more interest rate cuts to stimulate the American economy just days before the key policy meeting.
"The Federal Reserve is derelict in its duties if it doesn't lower the Rate and even, ideally, stimulate," he said on Twitter, a relatively mild epithet after calling policymakers "boneheads" and "pathetic."
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1187373187820130306
Trump has long argued that the Fed was too aggressive about raising the benchmark borrowing rate, which rose four times in 2018.
Breaking Banner
Columnist issues a dire warning: Trump appears to be pressuring China into smearing Biden
New York Magazine columnist Jonathan Chait warned that President Donald Trump is almost certainly working with China to generate conspiracy theory propaganda about former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.
CNN is currently hosting its CNN Citizen conference, with a parade of political leaders and officials coming through to talk about issues.
Peter Navarro, Trump's economic advisor who crafted the China trade plan, wouldn't deny that part of the Chinese trade negotiations is a demand that China announce an investigation into the Bidens, whether they actually intend to or not.
Diplomat Bill Taylor’s ‘game changer’ testimony ‘points to quid pro quo’: anonymous GOP sources
Republican sources speaking to CNN say that diplomat Bill Taylor's closed-door testimony is "reverberating" throughout Capitol Hill and is a "game changer."
CNN reports that at least one GOP source says that Taylor's testimony "points to quid pro quo."
Taylor testified Tuesday that he had been told President Trump would withhold military aid to the country until it publicly declared investigations would be launched that could help his reelection chances — including into former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a copy of Taylor's opening statement obtained by CNN.