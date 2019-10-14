‘Trump’s eyes and ears’: Matt Gaetz blocked from closed-door hearing with Russia aide

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was prevented from entering the closed-door hearing where former Russia adviser Fiona Hill was testifying.

The former foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump was subpoenaed by the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees for closed door depositions — which Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) blocked Gaetz from entering.

Gaetz does not sit on any of those committees, and the House parliamentarian agreed with House Intelligence committee chairman Schiff that the Trump ally could not attend the hearing.

“It’s not like I’m on the agriculture committee,” Gaetz complained afterward.

The deposition was held in a secure hearing room, and phones were not allowed inside.

Former federal prosecutor Mario Renatti speculated that Schiff and other House Democrats were concerned Gaetz would serve as “Trump’s eyes and ears.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz tried to attend the Fiona Hill deposition, and said Adam Schiff told him he wasn’t allowed because he’s not on the committees of jurisdiction. “It’s not like I’m on the agriculture committee.” pic.twitter.com/wi3417g4ol — Natalie Andrews (@nataliewsj) October 14, 2019