‘Trump’s eyes and ears’: Matt Gaetz blocked from closed-door hearing with Russia aide

Published

2 hours ago

on

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was prevented from entering the closed-door hearing where former Russia adviser Fiona Hill was testifying.

The former foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump was subpoenaed by the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees for closed door depositions — which Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) blocked Gaetz from entering.

Gaetz does not sit on any of those committees, and the House parliamentarian agreed with House Intelligence committee chairman Schiff that the Trump ally could not attend the hearing.

“It’s not like I’m on the agriculture committee,” Gaetz complained afterward.

The deposition was held in a secure hearing room, and phones were not allowed inside.

Former federal prosecutor Mario Renatti speculated that Schiff and other House Democrats were concerned Gaetz would serve as “Trump’s eyes and ears.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Reporter brutally shames Trump for tweeting about 'Dancing with the Stars' while she's forced to flee Syria

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

Lindsey Hilsum, an international editor for the United Kingdom's Channel 4 News, shamed President Donald Trump on Monday for tweeting about Sean Spicer's appearance on "Dancing with the Stars" even as a humanitarian crisis of his own making is exploding in northern Syria.

After the president encouraged his supporters to vote for his former White House press secretary on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," Hilsum sent out a tweet pointing to the grave situation on the ground in Syria that occurred after the president gave Turkey a green light to launch military operations in the area.

"Sorry I can’t," she wrote, referring of the president's request to vote for Spicer. "Too busy fleeing Rojava, leaving Kurdish friends to the mercy of Assad and the military assault started when you told Erdogan you wanted out of 'endless wars.'"

House Intel member reveals witnesses say the same thing: The Ukraine call is 'just the tip of the iceberg'

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said on Monday that witnesses have been telling House investigators that President Donald Trump's call to the Ukraine's president is just "the tip of the iceberg."

Raskin made the remarks as he was on his way to a closed-door hearing with Fiona Hill, the president's former top Russia adviser.

“Essentially everybody is telling us the same thing, which is that the phone call was just the tip of the iceberg on July 25th," Raskin said.

I asked @RepRaskin, before he walked in to Fiona Hill deposition, about the accounts they’ve been hearing from aides behind closed doors on Ukraine: “Essentially everybody is telling us the same thing, which is that the phone call was just the tip of the iceberg on July 25th.”

