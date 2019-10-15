Trump’s Pentagon announces they are refusing to cooperate with impeachment inquiry ‘at this time’

President Donald Trump’s Department of Defense announced on Tuesday that they would not be complying with a congressional subpoena.

Assistant Secretary of Defense Robert Hood made the announcement in a letter Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who chairs the Intelligence Committee, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who chairs the Oversight Committee.

The letter said the Pentagon would not comply because the House of Representatives has not taken a vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry.

The announcement was reported shortly after news broke that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would not immediately take a formal vote authorizing an impeachment inquiry.

