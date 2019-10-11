Trump’s plan to fire ‘witnesses’ at NSC is going to blow up in his face: ‘They can still file whistleblower complaints’

Appearing on CNN on Friday afternoon, a former adviser to the National Security Council said that Donald Trump’s plan to gut the NSC and fill it with political appointees will likely blow up in his face by possibly creating more whistleblowers.
Speaking with host Boris Sanchez, Sam Vinograd explained that the White House wants to gut the NSC.
With host Sanchez pointing out, “The National Security Adviser, Robert O’Brien recently announced he would be stripping the NSC staff by half and installing political appointees,” Vinograd claimed the White House’s motives were obvious.
ADVERTISEMENT
“It looks like they’re trying to get rid of witnesses to a crime,” she explained before warning, “They can still file whistleblower complaints, and if they’re fired, guess what? They can still testify before Congress — it’s a poor legal strategy. ”
“But the politicization of the NSC is deeply jarring to me,” she added. “I was a career civil servant, served regardless of who the president was. and the reason the NSC is staffed with career officials is because they have actual expertise and years of experience with departments and agency, regardless, again, of who’s president.”
“There is a disconcerting trend which is that the political appointees run a shadow process driven by the president’s personal interests and not national security ones,” she suggested. “To me, this looks like the president is trying to make the NSC into a campaign surrogate and campaign arm rather than using them to advance U.S.national security.”
Watch below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
President Donald Trump sent around a Wall Street Journal column to all 100 senators arguing against impeachment.
Columnist Kimberly Strassel argued that nervous Republicans were being manipulated by the media and Democrats into believing the whistleblower's claims against the president, but she insisted the allegations were overblown.
"There is simply no evidence of what House Democrats have made the central claim of their impeachment inquiry: that Mr. Trump engaged in a 'quid pro quo' by withholding aid to Ukraine unless it 'opened an investigation' into former Vice President Joe Biden," Strassel argued.
Judge Neomi Rao, who was appointed by President Donald Trump to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, dissented from her colleagues when she ruled that the president's accounting firm should not have to comply with a subpoena of his financial records.
In a case involving a Congressional Oversight Committee subpoena of the president's financial records, the court's majority affirmed a lower court ruling that denied Trump attorneys' request for a permanent injunction against a the subpoena.
Judge Rao, however, wrote a dissenting opinion that Slate legal writer Mark Joseph Stern is describing as "deeply embarrassing," as he believes it shows the entire goal of her ruling is to protect the president.