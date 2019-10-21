Trump’s support among Fox News viewers and white evangelicals grows stronger as calls for impeachment grow louder

Two groups remain unmoved by the onslaught of revelations of President Donald Trump’s corruption, as public support for impeachment grows among most every other demographic.
White evangelicals and Fox News viewers are the president’s strongest base of support, and their devotion has only grown stronger as calls for impeachment grow louder, reported The Atlantic.
More than 70 percent of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents still prefer Trump to remain their party’s nominee in 2020, but 82 percent of white evangelical voters want him on the ballot.
Those numbers have grown steadily since Trump’s election.
Among all Republicans, 42 percent said there is virtually nothing the president could do to lose their support.
But 55 percent of Republicans who get most of their news from Fox News said there’s nothing that would shake their support for the president, and nearly two-thirds of white evangelicals say Trump hasn’t hurt the dignity of the presidency.
Majorities of all other religious groups disagree, saying that Trump has damaged the stature of his office.
