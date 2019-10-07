‘Two words — not well’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika cringe at Rudy Giuliani’s Fox News meltdown
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked Rudy Giuliani’s latest on-air meltdown as he defends President Donald Trump from impeachment.
The president’s personal attorney appeared on various programs over the weekend, including an interview with Fox News broadcaster Howard Kurtz, where he waved a stack of print-offs from a right-wing blog that he claimed were affidavits.
“Oh my gosh,” Brzezinski said. “Very hard to watch.”
“It’s from the pro-Trump website on conspiracies,” Scarborough said. “He actually is taking out and he’s claiming that that is — now he’s reading from it, claiming that this website hack job is an affidavit.”
“Two words: not well,” Scarborough added.
“Is there an aide?” Brzezinski said. “Is there someone taking care of him?”
“I don’t think there is,” Scarborough said.
Breaking Banner
Florida’s ‘red wall of resistance’ to the blue wave is disintegrating — thanks to Trump
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump is seeing his support in Florida slowly disappear which could cripple his chances of winning re-election in 2020.
At issue for the President -- who has made attacks on people of color a central theme of his administration -- is the fact that new voter sign-ups in the state are overwhelming non-white and the president's rhetoric is not helping him sway them.
As Politico's Marc Caputo, writes, "He publicly doubted Hurricane Maria’s death toll in Puerto Rico and spread conspiracy theories about it. He reportedly called Haiti a 'shithole.' He balked at the idea of allowing Bahamians displaced by Hurricane Dorian into the U.S., explaining that it risked bringing in 'some very bad people," before adding, "Since taking office as president, Donald Trump has alienated what looks like a mini-United Nations of voters with deep connections to other countries, tens of thousands of whom live in the state that’s essential to his re-election — Florida."
Breaking Banner
Elaine Chao strongly favored officials from her husband Mitch McConnell’s home state in grant meetings
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao gave preference to Kentuckians -- who are represented by her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell -- during meetings set up in her first 14 months on the job.
A quarter of all her scheduled meetings with state officials from January 2017 to March 2018 were set up with Kentuckians, who make up only 1.3 percent of the U.S. population, reported Politico.
The next closest, Indiana and Georgia, scored six percent of her meetings each, according to her calendars that have been made public.
2020 Election
Joe Biden’s African-American ‘firewall’ isn’t holding – and his electability argument may fall next
The modern political landscape is littered with the ruins of presidential candidacies that were once seen as inevitable. Kick the stones in Nashua or Ames and you’ll find the wreckage of Hillary Clinton’s 2008 primary juggernaut. Dredge Charleston’s Ashley River and you’ll find Jeb Bush’s $150 million attempt to anoint himself the 2016 Republican nominee.
Joe Biden’s campaign embraced inevitability as its central argument from the outset. In his circumstances, who wouldn’t? Within two weeks of his April announcement, Biden leapt to an 8-point lead in Iowa and counted nearly a third of all Democratic voters in his camp. But inevitability comes with a well-worn playbook: don’t overcommit on policy promises; play it safe on tough issues; and, most importantly, never surrender the lead.