‘Two words — not well’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika cringe at Rudy Giuliani’s Fox News meltdown

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked Rudy Giuliani’s latest on-air meltdown as he defends President Donald Trump from impeachment.

The president’s personal attorney appeared on various programs over the weekend, including an interview with Fox News broadcaster Howard Kurtz, where he waved a stack of print-offs from a right-wing blog that he claimed were affidavits.

“Oh my gosh,” Brzezinski said. “Very hard to watch.”

“It’s from the pro-Trump website on conspiracies,” Scarborough said. “He actually is taking out and he’s claiming that that is — now he’s reading from it, claiming that this website hack job is an affidavit.”

“Two words: not well,” Scarborough added.

“Is there an aide?” Brzezinski said. “Is there someone taking care of him?”

“I don’t think there is,” Scarborough said.