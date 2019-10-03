‘Uh, I’m not so sure’: Fox & Friends host awkwardly knocks down co-host’s prediction about Ukraine ex-envoy

A “Fox & Friends” host paused awkwardly before shooting down his colleague’s prediction about a former envoy’s upcoming congressional testimony.

Kurt Volker, a former special envoy to Ukraine during the period when President Donald Trump pressed the country’s president to help his campaign against Joe Biden, will testify before lawmakers Thursday in closed-door hearings.

“Today Kurt Volker goes up, he’s the [former] envoy to the Ukraine,” co-host Brian Kilmeade told viewers.

Co-host Steve Doocy quickly predicted what Volker would say.

“He’s going to say he was pressured out,” Doocy said, smiling cheerfully. “Out of the administration.”

Kilmeade stammered and paused for three seconds before slapping down Doocy’s guess.

“Uh,” he said. “I’m not sure. He left immediately, right away, after his text messages came out with Rudy Giuliani.”