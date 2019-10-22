Quantcast
Ukraine ambassador Taylor reveals quid pro quo evidence in Trump impeachment: ‘Most thorough account so far’

Published

13 mins ago

on

The Ukraine ambassador testified that EU ambassador Gordon Sondland told him that foreign aid was being held up for political reasons.

Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testified that Sondland revealed to him that military aid to the American ally was being held up by the White House to pressure the foreign country to publicly announce a corruption investigation.

That investigation was considered to be helpful to President Donald Trump’s election, sources from both parties said of Taylor’s testimony.

“Eyebrows frozen raised,” a source in the room said. “(It is the) most thorough account of everything so far.”

