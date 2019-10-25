‘Utterly disqualifying’: Pete Buttigieg panned for praising Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy

Critics pointed out that the retired justice “voted to uphold Trump’s Muslim ban, voted for the Janus decision gutting labor unions, and voted to uphold voter suppression in Husted.”

Progressives on Thursday piled on Pete Buttigieg—the mayor of South Bend, Indiana and a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate—for praising former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

While explaining possible reforms “to stop the descent of the Supreme Court into becoming yet another political body,” Buttigieg said that “one of them would be to have 15 members, but 5 of them can only be seated if the other 10 unanimously agree. The idea here is you get more justices who think for themselves. Justices like Justice Kennedy.”

Rolling Stone senior writer Jamil Smith called Buttigieg’s remarks “utterly disqualifying for me as a primary voter.”