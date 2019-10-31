‘Very sloppy’: Giuliani needed an Apple store to unlock his iPhone days after Trump named him ‘cybersecurity adviser’
Just less than a month after President Trump named Rudy Giuliani to be his cybersecurity adviser back in 2017, Giuliani had to seek out help at an Apple Store in downtown San Francisco to unlock his iPhone because he had forgotten his password, NBC News reports.
According to people familiar with the matter, Giuliani was locked out of his phone after repeatedly trying to enter a password he couldn’t remember. NBC News also acquired an internal Apple store memo documenting the incident. One former Apple employee who was there described Giuliani’s predicament as “very sloppy.”
“Trump had just named him as an informal adviser on cybersecurity and here, he couldn’t even master the fundamentals of securing your own device.”
While a forgotten password is a common inconvenience for iPhone users, former FBI agent for cybercrime and terrorism, E.J. Hilbert, told NBC News that the incident calls into question Giuliani’s understanding of basic security measures and suggests his electronic devices are vulnerable to hackers.
Also slamming Giuliani’s apparent incompetence was former FBI supervisory special agent Michael Anaya, who said that a high level administration official like Giuliani should never allow someone he doesn’t know to access his device.
“You’re trusting that person in the store not to look at other information that is beyond what you’re there to get assistance for,” Anaya told NBC News. “That’s a lot of trust you’re putting into an individual that you don’t know.”
“It’s unnerving to think that this individual has access to the most powerful person in the world and that sensitive communications could be disclosed to people who should not have access to them,” he added.
Featured image via Shutterstock
Breaking Banner
Ann Coulter hilariously melts down after Tulsi Gabbard votes to start impeachment process
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) on Thursday voted in favor of starting impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump -- and it was a major disappointment for some of the conservative fans she's made in the past for defying Democratic Party orthodoxy.
One such fan, conservative author Ann Coulter, flew into a fit of denial after being told that Gabbard had actually voted in favor of the impeachment inquiry -- and even falsely claimed that the congresswoman from Hawaii was really a senator.
"No she didn't," a defiant Coulter wrote. "Tulsi is a SENATOR, meaning she's in the SENATE and doesn't vote on HOUSE resolutions."
Breaking Banner
‘Low energy’ Trump ducking press as impeachment hearings surge onward: report
White House reporters waiting to hear directly from President Donald Trump on a variety of subjects are being forced to get their scoops like anyone else in the U.S. -- by reading the president's Twitter account as he has gone missing in action since Monday, reports Roll Call.
According to the report, since the president held one of his so-called "chopper talks" on Monday -- where he takes questions from White House correspondents as a noisy presidential helicopter makes questions and answers hard to hear -- the president has made himself unavailable before, and immediately, after the House voted to proceed with public impeachment hearings.
Gohmert invokes ‘guns’ and ‘civil war’ on House floor after Democrats vote to move forward with impeachment
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) accused House Democrats of a "coup" against President Donald Trump after the congressional body voted to exercise its impeachment duties.
Just minutes after House Democrats voted to formalize the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Gohmert took to the House floor to complain that Democrats had posted "armed guards" outside a secure room where depositions are being held.
"Never in the history of this country have we had such gross unfairness that one party would put armed guards with guns to prevent the duly authorized people from being able to hear the witnesses and see them for themselves," the congressman griped.