Watch Rudy Giuliani’s impersonation of Cory Booker as ‘Spartacus’
Published 28 mins ago
on
Published28 mins ago
on
Rudy Giuliani spent over half an hour on Fox News defending President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
Laura Ingraham interviewed Giuliani with lawyer Joe diGenova — who is also implicated in Trump’s Ukraine scandal.
Giuliani was asked to respond to comments by Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who said the former New York City mayor was “despicable.”
Trump’s television lawyer attempted to mock Booker, with an impersonation that looked like a malfunctioning robot shouting “I am Spartacus.”
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Breaking Banner
Maddow wonders if Trump is trying to get Mike Pence impeached — simply as an insurance policy
Published1 min ago
onOctober 8, 2019
The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on Tuesday explained the game theory that President Donald Trump is apparently thinking when it comes to the expendability of Vice President Mike Pence.
Maddow interviewed for U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade about how Pence figures into the scandal at the center of the impeachment inquiry into the administration's solicitation of foreign election assistance.
"Here’s what I wanted to talk to you about. The committees that are pursuing impeachment proceedings in the House have already said explicitly that in addition to investigating the president, they’re investigating Vice President Pence for what appears to be his role, too, in this scheme to get election help from Ukraine," Maddow noted.
Breaking Banner
Watch Rudy Giuliani’s impersonation of Cory Booker as ‘Spartacus’
Published28 mins ago
onOctober 8, 2019
Rudy Giuliani spent over half an hour on Fox News defending President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
Laura Ingraham interviewed Giuliani with lawyer Joe diGenova -- who is also implicated in Trump's Ukraine scandal.
Giuliani was asked to respond to comments by Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who said the former New York City mayor was "despicable."
Trump's television lawyer attempted to mock Booker, with an impersonation that looked like a malfunctioning robot shouting "I am Spartacus."
Breaking Banner
Trump pal tells Fox News the whistleblowers are ‘suicide bombers’ and impeachment is killing a ‘king’
Published1 hour ago
onOctober 8, 2019
Two Donald Trump supporters implicated in the scandal over President Donald Trump soliciting foreign election interference from Ukraine appeared on Fox News with Laura Ingraham on Tuesday evening.
Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani sat next to Joe diGenova -- who reportedly worked with Giuliani on the effort to see dirt on Joe Biden from a foreign government.
dGenova used violent imagery in his comments.