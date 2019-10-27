Quantcast
Connect with us

Watch Trump’s face change once he realizes World Series crowd is chanting ‘lock him up’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump, who played baseball in high school, was eager to attend Game 5 of the World Series Sunday, but the Washington, D.C. audience wasn’t happy to have him there.

It was anticipated that Trump would be booed if he was announced. When he arrived, the first pitch was being thrown from the mound, and the president and his crew of Republican lawmakers weren’t announced. But once Trump was announced to the huge crowd, boos erupted as well as chants for “Lock him up!”

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The president’s face changed from happy, smiling, and clapping to anger.

Trump being booed at World Series (Photos: Screen capture)

You can watch in the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

‘Lock him up!’: Nationals Ballpark breaks out into loud boos as Trump is finally announced

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

President Donald Trump arrived at Nationals Stadium as the first official pitch of the game was being thrown, but according to one Bloomberg reporter, hardly anyone noticed.

About an hour into the game, the announcer introduced the president and first lady and what followed was a crowd full of fans eager to boo Trump.

It was unknown if Trump would be officially announced by the team because he was expected to be booed. As one person noted, the Nationals stadium holds more people than supported Trump in Washington, D.C. in 2016.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

World Series viewers eagerly await Trump being booed at Nationals stadium

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

Washington Nationals fans were eager to boo President Donald Trump as he entered the stadium for Game 5 of the World Series Sunday. While Trump brought a "big crew" of Republican officials with him, he said he was bringing wounded veterans with him. Some online noted it was probably a ploy to protect himself.

https://twitter.com/ejburg44/status/1188605465242025986

Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted a photo of the president arriving to his box in section 119 at the stadium as well as photos of him arriving with other Republican officials.

https://twitter.com/JenniferJJacobs/status/1188605043714461696

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Nationals owners don’t want to sit with Trump for World Series Game 5: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

A source has told local Washington, D.C. news that the owners of the Washington Nationals wanted nothing to do with President Donald Trump, who is attending Game 5 of the World Series Sunday evening.

WUSA9 reported that the Lerner family, who owns the Nationals, asked Major League Baseball not to put them in any position to deal with Trump during the game.

"Sunday night at Nationals Park, the last home game of this glorious postseason, it's back to taking sides. It's back to....political baseball," WUSA said.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until October 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US COVER IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image