’We need to close ranks — like the mafia!’: SNL roasts Giuliani and Pompeo’s panic over Ukraine scandal

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” ridiculed the Trump administration’s ham-handed reaction to the growing foreign election interference scandal at the center of the impeachment inquiry.

The cold-open skit began with Vice President Mike Pence meeting with Donald Trump defense lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General Bill Barr.

“As you know, this impeachment farce is growing worse by the day. And now a second whistle-blower is coming forward,” Pence warned.

The attorney general read SNL’s version of one of the text messages sent between Trump administration officials.

“I think we should stop texting about the crimes and maybe tell the crimes over the phone so that the crimes don’t leave little crime footprints,” the message read.

The three were then joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was portrayed by Matthew Broderick.

The former New York City mayor attempted to cheer up the officials by sharing the results of a “Breitbart Office Poll” that showed 121% of respondents think Joe Biden should be impeached.

“Listen, guys, we’re going to just fine,” Giuliani said. “We need to close ranks, you know? Like the mafia.”

“Uh, yeah, except the mafia was like, smart,” Pompeo noted. “They didn’t go on Fox News and tell people the crimes before they did them.”

The group discussed fleeing the country to North Korea or Saudi Arabia — the only two countries that would take them.

Stephen Miller also made an appearance, as a snake.

And Rudy Giuliani showed up in clown make-up after an appearance on Sean Hannity.

Watch: