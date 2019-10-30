Quantcast
Connect with us

White House aides begin lawyering up — with basically no rules governing who they hire or how they’re paid

Published

5 mins ago

on

White House aides are staying off television and trying to focus on their policy portfolios to avoid getting caught up in the impeachment inquiry — but they’re also reaching out to lawyers in case they’re called to testify.

About a dozen current and former administration officials have already testified to House impeachment investigators, and all of them have hired attorneys, although few guidelines currently exist for hiring or paying for their legal defense, reported Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mid-level White House staffers are worried about getting wrapped up in the Democrats’ investigation, even if they are not primary players,” said one former senior administration official who has kept in touch with ex-colleagues. “People are concerned they will have to testify, so they are trying to lay low. If they do think they need a lawyer, they are trying to figure out how to get one.”

Current and former officials who have already testified have generally reached out to top Washington firms that specialize in congressional investigations, white-collar crime or national security cases, and their counsel typically costs up to $1,500 an hour, according to three attorneys who spoke to Politico.

Trump allies and attorneys have not yet set up a legal defense fund for aides as they did for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, and the rules for hiring and paying for counsel aren’t very clear.

The Office of Government Ethics doesn’t offer any guidance on the rules for hiring a lawyer or accepting help from a legal defense fund, said government affairs lobbyist Craig Holman, who has been asking for clear rules on that for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

State Department and National Security Council staffers have gotten attorney recommendations from friends or through professional networks, but they have little guidance on accepting pro bono legal work or help from a legal defense fund.

The OGE is currently working on guidelines, but those won’t be ready until after the 2020 election.

“We won’t know how much money they are spending on their legal defense fund, or where the money is coming from,” said Holman, who lobbies for Public Citizen. “To me, that is the biggest shortcoming. It is one real mess.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House aides begin lawyering up — with basically no rules governing who they hire or how they’re paid

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

White House aides are staying off television and trying to focus on their policy portfolios to avoid getting caught up in the impeachment inquiry -- but they're also reaching out to lawyers in case they're called to testify.

About a dozen current and former administration officials have already testified to House impeachment investigators, and all of them have hired attorneys, although few guidelines currently exist for hiring or paying for their legal defense, reported Politico.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Ridiculous’ GOP arguments against impeachment picked apart one by one by NYT columnist

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

On Wednesday, columnist Jamelle Bouie wrote a column in The New York Times taking down the Republican Party's three key arguments for why impeaching President Donald Trump is "illegitimate" or a "coup."

"Taken together, Trump and his supporters are making three distinct claims," wrote Bouie. "The first is the idea that the House impeachment investigation is an extra-constitutional assault on the office of the presidency. This is nonsense. The Constitution outlines only the basics of impeachment — the House votes on charges, the Senate holds a trial and votes on the charges. Everything else is up to the chambers themselves. Previous impeachment investigations had different procedures: There is no set process. Republican complaints notwithstanding, Democrats can draft articles of impeachment without ever casting a vote to authorize an investigation (although they plan to)."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet mocks Trump’s two made-up words in his latest rant against impeachment

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

In his latest furious, typo-ridden rant on Twitter, President Donald Trump boasted about how unified the Republican Party is in saving him from the "infair" process of impeachment, and once again claimed — falsely — that the abridged transcript of the Ukraine call released by the White House exonerates him of abuse of power.

.....the call with the Ukrainian President was a totally appropriate one. As he said, “No Pressure.” This Impeachment nonsense is just a continuation of the Witch Hunt Hoax, which has been going on since before I even got elected. Rupublicans, go with Substance and close it out!

Continue Reading
 
 