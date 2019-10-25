White House fears some GOP senators may choose to retire and impeach Trump on the way out the door

While the chances of President Donald Trump getting convicted in the Senate remain low, the White House is nonetheless worried that a group of Republican senators could split with the president and vote against him during his impeachment trial.
The New York Times reports that “Republicans close to the White House are increasingly concerned that a bloc of senators could emerge, including some they suspect might not run for re-election, to break with the president.”
The report also claims that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has not been forcing vulnerable Republican Senators to fall in line with the president, as he is focused on protecting his majority more than making the president happy.
“Mr. McConnell has instructed fellow Republicans privately that they must figure out individually the impeachment message that works best for them politically,” the Times reports. “But he is also keenly focused on tailoring the process to insulate his most vulnerable members from a constituent backlash.”
While Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has already signaled that he’s open to removing Trump from office depending on the evidence provided, other senators who could potentially split with the president are Sens. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Susan Collins (R-ME), who are both up for reelection in states that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.