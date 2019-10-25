Quantcast
Connect with us

White House fears some GOP senators may choose to retire and impeach Trump on the way out the door

Published

2 hours ago

on

While the chances of President Donald Trump getting convicted in the Senate remain low, the White House is nonetheless worried that a group of Republican senators could split with the president and vote against him during his impeachment trial.

The New York Times reports that “Republicans close to the White House are increasingly concerned that a bloc of senators could emerge, including some they suspect might not run for re-election, to break with the president.”

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The report also claims that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has not been forcing vulnerable Republican Senators to fall in line with the president, as he is focused on protecting his majority more than making the president happy.

“Mr. McConnell has instructed fellow Republicans privately that they must figure out individually the impeachment message that works best for them politically,” the Times reports. “But he is also keenly focused on tailoring the process to insulate his most vulnerable members from a constituent backlash.”

While Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has already signaled that he’s open to removing Trump from office depending on the evidence provided, other senators who could potentially split with the president are Sens. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Susan Collins (R-ME), who are both up for reelection in states that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump demands aides provide him with printouts of Twitter praise moments after his rallies end: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 25, 2019

By

Buried deep in a Daily Beast report on how Donald Trump shuts out media reports that don't fawn over his presidency is a fascinating note pointing out that the president is adamant that aides hand him printouts of tweets praising him within minutes after he concludes his MAGA rallies.

Coming on the heels of a Trump edict that the administration is cutting off paying for subscriptions for the New York Times and the Washington Post because their coverage of him --  as one senior White House official joked because they dont  "make him feel beautiful and powerful,” it appears that the president is in constant need of positive support when he is away from a TV and can't watch Fox News.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Things really look dark for Trump’: Lindsey Graham’s anti-impeachment resolution fails to get unanimous GOP support

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 25, 2019

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday tried to rally his party behind an anti-impeachment resolution that decries the process House Democrats have used so far to conduct inquiry hearings.

However, as conservative David Frum notes, that resolution so far has failed to get unanimous support among the Senate GOP caucus, which shows that President Donald Trump may be in very deep trouble.

"This is really, really, really bad news for President Trump," Frum writes on Twitter. "7 GOP senators and Joe Manchin declined to sign Graham's resolution condemning the impeachment inquiry. Seriously, I don't know what Graham was thinking. Never mind that he couldn't get one Democrat; he couldn't even get to 100 percent of Republicans."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Current Trump official signals he plans to testify — even if the president tries to block him

Published

38 mins ago

on

October 25, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has thus far attempted to frustrate the impeachment proceedings against him — and indeed, almost all investigations against him over the last few years — by asserting executive privilege or other legal doctrines to block his own officials from giving testimony. At times, even people who have never worked in the White House were recalled under executive privilege.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until October 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US COVER IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image