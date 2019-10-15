White House ‘frantic’ after Democrats tap a ‘gusher’ of information from former Trump Russia aide Hill: Axios

Appearing on MSNBC early Tuesday morning, Axios founder Mike Allen claimed that sources speaking to his correspondents described the situation at the White House as “tense and frantic” after testimony by a former Donald Trump Russia aide implicated multiple high-ranking officials in the administration.

As Allen described it, Democrats ‘tapped a gusher” when they called former Russia adviser Fiona Hill to testify.

“House Democrats tell us that every witness who has appeared before them has bolstered their case against President Trump and they say there’s very little contradiction in the testimony,” Allen relayed. “House Democrats are now going for the Pentagon — we’ve seen this reach into the State Department and the intelligence community.”

Asked how the White House is reacting to the details of Hill’s testimony, Allen said the White House is “frantic” and there is infighting over how to push back.

“We’re hearing [the White House] is tense to frantic,” Allen explained. “Administration officials recognize they have no control over all this information that’s coming out and they can see an incredible array of administration officials now being summoned, including the acting director of White House Office of Management and Budget also being called up there.”

“We’re reporting infighting in the White House, real skepticism by some about the strategy, including the acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and the White House counsel not getting along,” he continued. “Those are the two most vital advisers to the president on impeachment and according to Axios’ sources they’re not agreeing on how to go forward.”

