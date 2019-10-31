White House officials who heard Trump’s Ukraine call and hid the transcript will testify on a single day

Four new witnesses — including one official who took part in President Donald Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president — are scheduled to testify in one day next week before the House impeachment inquiry.

Two White House lawyers, John Eisenberg and Michael Ellis, will give depositions Monday before the impeachment inquiry, along with Brian McCormick, a deputy official in the Office of Management and Budget, and Robert Blair, a presidential assistant and senior adviser to acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Eisenberg was identified by Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman as the White House official who suggested moving a transcript of Trump’s controversial phone call to a classified server, which violated longstanding official protocol.

Blair listened to the call as it took place July 25, and was also advised of the decision-making process for withholding congressionally approved military aid from Ukraine as leverage to announce an investigation of Joe Biden.