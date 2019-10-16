White House ripped for ‘ridiculously misogynistic stereotype’ in attack on Speaker Pelosi
The White House was harshly criticized for an attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) launched by White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.
Grisham was already under fire for claiming President Donald Trump had been “measured” in a meeting with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) when she lashed out at the female speaker.
.@SenSchumer: “The Speaker kept her cool.” https://t.co/8kdLomZzQ8
— Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) October 16, 2019
The press secretary was harshly criticized for the tweet.
Here’s some of what people were saying:
Pathetic that you are furthering a ridiculously misogynistic stereotype of a powerful woman. Not just pathetic. Embarrassing.
— Allison Winn Scotch (@aswinn) October 16, 2019
This is a picture of a woman standing and talking.
— Liz Garbus (@lizgarbus) October 16, 2019
We want the video!!!!!
— Corrado❤ (@89corrado) October 16, 2019
Looks pretty cool to me.
— Jason Zimmerman (@zimmy1998) October 16, 2019
The boss in the room is standing.
— Chris Diraimo (@DiraimoChris) October 16, 2019
She looks anything but unhinged
— Grudge of Whales (@grudging1) October 16, 2019
You know Donald definitely didn't lose his cool because he's gotten his staff to post a bunch of "I know you are, but what am I" posts, which is what all well-adjusted 73-year-olds do.
Well played, Stephanie.
Another one knocked out of the park! https://t.co/czgIq6mdkC
— Old Rant Dump (@TrumpinTheShark) October 16, 2019
How are you getting paid $180k/yr to do nothing but retweet presidential temper tantrums?
— Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) October 16, 2019
She looks like a mom that has to scold a child for doing dumb ass shit.
— Milquetoast (@BlueRobotDesign) October 16, 2019
Why do you have a job if all you do is tweet? Are you just the social media manager for the White House?
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) October 16, 2019
Everything I know about the two of them definitely leads me to believe Trumps was totally the one unhinged. Even most republicans think this Syria move was a disaster. Nice try posting one picture to try and do your spin thing.
— Milquetoast (@BlueRobotDesign) October 16, 2019
Lordy I hope there are tapes. https://t.co/9cqfjcyHxA
— David Martosko (@dmartosko) October 16, 2019
The picture Pres Trump tweeted from today’s meeting at the WH that he captioned “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!” is now Pelosi’s cover photo: pic.twitter.com/xLJZCtPQxc
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 16, 2019