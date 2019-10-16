White House ripped for ‘ridiculously misogynistic stereotype’ in attack on Speaker Pelosi

The White House was harshly criticized for an attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) launched by White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Grisham was already under fire for claiming President Donald Trump had been “measured” in a meeting with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) when she lashed out at the female speaker.

The press secretary was harshly criticized for the tweet.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Pathetic that you are furthering a ridiculously misogynistic stereotype of a powerful woman. Not just pathetic. Embarrassing. — Allison Winn Scotch (@aswinn) October 16, 2019

This is a picture of a woman standing and talking. — Liz Garbus (@lizgarbus) October 16, 2019

We want the video!!!!! — Corrado❤ (@89corrado) October 16, 2019

Looks pretty cool to me. — Jason Zimmerman (@zimmy1998) October 16, 2019

The boss in the room is standing. — Chris Diraimo (@DiraimoChris) October 16, 2019

She looks anything but unhinged — Grudge of Whales (@grudging1) October 16, 2019

You know Donald definitely didn't lose his cool because he's gotten his staff to post a bunch of "I know you are, but what am I" posts, which is what all well-adjusted 73-year-olds do. Well played, Stephanie. Another one knocked out of the park! https://t.co/czgIq6mdkC — Old Rant Dump (@TrumpinTheShark) October 16, 2019

How are you getting paid $180k/yr to do nothing but retweet presidential temper tantrums? — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) October 16, 2019

She looks like a mom that has to scold a child for doing dumb ass shit. — Milquetoast (@BlueRobotDesign) October 16, 2019

Why do you have a job if all you do is tweet? Are you just the social media manager for the White House? — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) October 16, 2019

Everything I know about the two of them definitely leads me to believe Trumps was totally the one unhinged. Even most republicans think this Syria move was a disaster. Nice try posting one picture to try and do your spin thing. — Milquetoast (@BlueRobotDesign) October 16, 2019

Lordy I hope there are tapes. https://t.co/9cqfjcyHxA — David Martosko (@dmartosko) October 16, 2019

The picture Pres Trump tweeted from today’s meeting at the WH that he captioned “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!” is now Pelosi’s cover photo: pic.twitter.com/xLJZCtPQxc — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 16, 2019