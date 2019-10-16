Quantcast
White House ripped for 'ridiculously misogynistic stereotype' in attack on Speaker Pelosi

2 mins ago

The White House was harshly criticized for an attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) launched by White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Grisham was already under fire for claiming President Donald Trump had been “measured” in a meeting with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) when she lashed out at the female speaker.

The press secretary was harshly criticized for the tweet.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

