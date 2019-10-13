Quantcast
Connect with us

White House will ‘retaliate’ against diplomats who don’t cover for Trump during testimony: CNN

Published

2 hours ago

on

Speaking with host Victor Blackwell on CNN’s “New Day,” White House correspondent April Ryan said that State Department diplomats can expect the Donald Trump administration to come after them if they don’t provide cover for the president during impeachment hearings.

Addressing a Washington Post report that “U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, intends to tell Congress this week that the content of a text message he wrote denying a quid pro quo with Ukraine was relayed to him directly by President Trump in a phone call,” Blackwell asked what will happen to diplomats who testify — specifically the ones who appear after the White House told them to ignore congressional subpoenas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What is the reaction to — inside the White House to these employees defying the orders from the State Department, from the administration, not to cooperate?” Blackwell asked.

“They don’t like it, bottom line, they don’t like it,” Ryan replied.

“Will there be a consequence or any indication a consequence?” the CNN host pressed.

“There is always retaliation, even beyond what we know,” she explained. “There will be retaliation from this president and this administration for whomever defies what the president says. End of story.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Democrats have a plan to accelerate public demand for Trump impeachment

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 13, 2019

By

According to a report from Politico, Democratic leaders are working with grassroots organizations to reach out to disaffected voters in an effort to drum up more support for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The report notes that the public was ahead of the Democratic leadership in their demand the president be brought to account for multiple crimes committed by the president while in office, but now top Democrats who urged caution and seeing the light and working with various groups.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump snarls at lawmaker Tlaib for suggestion Democrats jail lawbreaking White House officials

Published

44 mins ago

on

October 13, 2019

By

Donald Trump is off and tweeting on Sunday morning, turning his ire on Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) after she admitted that Democrats are considering detaining White House officials who are refusing to comply with subpoenas.

According to a report from The Hill, Tlaib, "revealed in a new interview that House Democrats have discussed jailing allies of the president who do not comply with congressional subpoenas, an escalation of the House's efforts to force White House compliance with an impeachment inquiry."

After Trump's digital director Dan Scavino tweeted out a link to the story with the comment, "Sounds about right. COUP!" Trump responded with, "A despicable human being!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Giuliani was always a fraud — just ask the FDNY

Published

59 mins ago

on

October 13, 2019

By

The anonymously sourced reports that former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s global fixer, is under criminal investigation by the very same Federal prosecutor’s office he once led represents a truly Shakespearean arc of irony.

There’s much speculation as to how “America’s Mayor,” the widely admired civic leader who presided over New York City during 9/11, could have been siphoned into Trump’s political undertow — just another sucker duped by an unscrupulous, fabulist administration.But if the media is to tell the whole story of the rise and demise of America’s Mayor, they need to confess to their role in this grifter’s ascension.
Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image