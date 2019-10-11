‘Who’s been using who?’ CNN panel examines Giuliani’s ties to Ukrainian henchmen

In a segment on CNN’s “New Day,” a discussion on the explosive revelation about Rudy Giuliani’s relationship to two men who were taken into custody for campaign finance violations turned to whether Donald Trump’s lawyer was using them to get dirt on former Joe Biden to whether they were using the former New York mayor.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, CNN regular said John Avlon bluntly stated: “Who has been using who?”
Showing a video clip of Giuliani chatting with the two men, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, host Berman said, “We can see rudy Giuliani’s known these guys for a while. We don’t know when this picture is from, but he’s been paling around with them in a big way for a couple of years. They were the ones that he has been using in Ukraine to try to dig up dirt on Biden.”
“That’s right,” Avlon replied. “I think one of the open questions is who’s been using who. But Rudy has fallen in with this crew for the last several years.”
“There’s a tragic quality to all of this as often happens with Rudy,” he continued. “These two guys have insinuated themselves into his life and have apparently been prime drivers of this Ukrainian expedition which Trump has bought into; apparently the president of the United States has bought into, Rudy has bought into, and it’s unclear, though, whose bidding they are doing.”
Rudy Giuliani's ties to two foreign associates are under scrutiny by federal investigators after the pair was arrested shortly before fleeing the country ahead of their congressional testimony.
Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were among four men charged this week with funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars in foreign money into efforts to back President Donald Trump and other political candidates, and investigators are examining their close ties to Giuliani, reported Bloomberg.
The Trump administration is considering a rule change that would make it easier for American companies to stash money offshore to avoid U.S. taxes, despite the president’s repeated campaign promises to bring offshore cash back home.
The Treasury Department is looking to weaken or eliminate Obama-era regulations aimed at preventing companies from moving their income to their overseas branches to lower their U.S. tax bill, Bloomberg reports. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs executive, instead wants to replace the existing rules with “something more business friendly.”
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released an annual report revealing that the number of combined reported cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia reached a record high last year. Titled "Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance Report", the report noted that in 2018, there were more than 2.4 million syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia infections combined — an increase of more than 100,000 from the previous year.