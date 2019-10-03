Why does Trump suddenly seem so weak? GOP and media no longer ‘cowering’ — and the White House ‘has no strategy’
Politico’s Jake Sherman senses a shift in how President Donald Trump is covered by the media and defended by Republicans.
The website’s senior writer and co-author of its Playbook newsletter appeared Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” where he said Trump’s well-worn strategies for weathering scandals aren’t working now that he’s facing impeachment.
“The president’s strategy here is a little bit worn out, according to all the Republicans we talk to,” Sherman said. “He’s trying to employ the same tool he’s used for the last two years, and it’s not been successful because he’s dealing with a entirely new set of facts. An impeachment inquiry that is obviously extremely legitimate — Congress has the right do this.”
“We’ve heard him talk about the media like this before,” Sherman added. “We’ve heard him call people crooked, we know he doesn’t like Democrats. We know all of these things and, frankly, it’s not having much effect because we’ve heard it now for two years.”
Sherman pointed to a remarkable exchange between an angry Trump and a calmly persistent Jeff Mason, a reporter for Reuters who repeatedly pressed the president to explain what he wanted the Ukrainian president to do for him regarding Joe Biden.
“Reporters are standing up to the president and not cowering down when he bullies them, not that any reporter has before,” Sherman said. “But it’s important to keep that in mind. So these tricks that he’s employed for two years are not terribly successful.
Sherman said the White House’s chaotic response to the impeachment inquiry, and the swift pace of bombshell revelations that blow up the news cycle on a sometimes hourly basis have spooked congressional Republicans.
“You hear all around Washington the last couple weeks Republicans are very concerned that this White House has no strategy,” he said. “Why does it have no strategy? Two important things to keep in mind. No. 1, he has no surrogates that are willing to go on television to defend him. Why is that? Because they don’t know where the bottom is, they don’t know the entirety of the story, because the president has not been forthright.”
“People like Rudy Giuliani when they go on TV are roundly dismissed as a laughingstock because their behavior is so bizarre,” Sherman added. “Lawmakers won’t go on TV because they don’t want to stand up for the president at this moment when they don’t know everything.”
The White House isn’t set up to handle impeachment, he said, and it shows.
“He (has) a White House press operation that is not only not standard, it’s not operational,” Sherman said. “We don’t have a White House press secretary that’s operational in the sense that they’re not briefing and doing anything proactive to change the narrative of this story or combat it.”
“It’s just incredibly bizarre to see all this lineup of circumstances that the White House is unwilling or unable to change,” he added, “and that, in the face of an impeachment inquiry that’s getting more and more serious, Democrats are saying that stonewalling is going to have consequences in that it could be evidence for obstruction, and the president has no strategy to handle this that we see in the public view.”
Exclusive: Trump county so desperate for clean water they turn to GoFundMe
A rural water district in a northern Nebraska county that voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election had to resort to setting up a GoFundMe account when a flood wiped out running water to half of the county for six months.
Rancher Rex Black, the president of the Boyd County Rural Water District, hopes FEMA eventually reimburses the district 75% of the $1.7 million to $1.8 million cost to run a new water pipe under the Niobrara River and other expenses. The district got a no-interest loan from the state revolving loan fund, and Black’s wife and daughter set up a GoFundMe account which helped raise more than $300,000 toward the cost of repairs.
Fox News fans cry bitter tears after legal analyst agrees Trump confessed to ‘criminal conduct’
Fox News fans wept and gnashed their teeth after the conservative network's legal analyst Andrew Napolitano agreed President Donald Trump had admitted to "criminal conduct" -- and must be impeached.
The conservative legal analyst and former New Jersey Superior Court judge lays out evidence in a new column posted on the Fox News website that Trump broke at least three laws as part of a scheme to pressure Ukraine into aiding his re-election campaign.
Rudy Giuliani may have nullified his own attorney-client protections
Rudy Giuliani received a subpoena this week from House Democrats as part of their impeachment inquiry. He wasn’t happy about it. In a tweet on Monday, Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, accused the Democratic committee chairs of having “prejudged this case.” He asserted that the subpoena, which seeks “all documents and communications” about Giuliani’s repeated forays into the world of Ukrainian law enforcement and politics, raises “constitutional and legal issues” including “attorney client and other privileges.”