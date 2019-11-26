‘A complete web of conflicts’: CNN panel stunned by massive scope of Rudy Giuliani’s corruption
Panelists on CNN Tuesday expressed shock at the massive scale of corruption engulfing Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Citing new reporting about a series of subpoenas that show federal prosecutors are eyeing more than a half dozen potential criminal actions by Giuliani, CNN senior justice correspondent Evan Perez said he was astonished at the scope of potential wrongdoing that is being examined.
“Wow,” he said bluntly. “It’s not good news for any of the people involved.”
He then went on to argue that attorneys representing Giuliani henchmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman believe that their clients are not the target of these investigations, and that prosecutors are working to get them to flip on the former New York mayor.
Host John King then pointed to new reporting indicating the Giuliani was also involved in lobbying the Department of Justice on behalf of a wealthy Venezuelan client, and that other reporting has indicated that Giuliani told Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash that he would similarly lobby the DOJ if Firtash helped him find dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
CNN legal analyst Carrie Cordero said it was stunning to see the president’s personal lawyer have such a massive number of conflicts of interest.
“He’s doing legal work, consulting work, political work, personal political favors, and political hackery,” she said. “It is a complete web of conflicts of interest.”
‘Disrespects everybody in uniform’: Ex-Navy Secretary buries Trump for celebrating war criminals
Ray Mabus, who served as United States Secretary of the Navy under former President Barack Obama, flattened President Donald Trump on Tuesday for his decision to pardon and then openly celebrate convicted war criminals.
During an interview with CNN's John Berman, Mabus said that letting convicted war criminals such as Clint Lorance off the hook sent a horrific signal to the rest of the military.
Ex-Trump adviser explains the ‘revolting’ reason GOP officials keep saying Trump was chosen by God
On CNN Tuesday, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci broke down why Republicans like Energy Secretary Rick Perry and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley are suggesting that President Donald Trump was chosen by God.
"They're signaling to the president that they're ultra-loyal to him," said Scaramucci. "Remember, you've got to go 13 for 12 with the president. You can't go 7 for 8, because then they'll start tweeting about you all kinds of nonsense. They need to signal to him that they're 100 percent or 130 percent loyal to him. But they're also signaling to the base that if the baton is going to get passed, they want to be the carrier of that baton. I don't think that's possible, by the way. It's a personality cult. So once he leaves office, I think a lot of that base fractures."