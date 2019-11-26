‘A complete web of conflicts’: CNN panel stunned by massive scope of Rudy Giuliani’s corruption

Panelists on CNN Tuesday expressed shock at the massive scale of corruption engulfing Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Citing new reporting about a series of subpoenas that show federal prosecutors are eyeing more than a half dozen potential criminal actions by Giuliani, CNN senior justice correspondent Evan Perez said he was astonished at the scope of potential wrongdoing that is being examined.

“Wow,” he said bluntly. “It’s not good news for any of the people involved.”

He then went on to argue that attorneys representing Giuliani henchmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman believe that their clients are not the target of these investigations, and that prosecutors are working to get them to flip on the former New York mayor.

Host John King then pointed to new reporting indicating the Giuliani was also involved in lobbying the Department of Justice on behalf of a wealthy Venezuelan client, and that other reporting has indicated that Giuliani told Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash that he would similarly lobby the DOJ if Firtash helped him find dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

CNN legal analyst Carrie Cordero said it was stunning to see the president’s personal lawyer have such a massive number of conflicts of interest.

“He’s doing legal work, consulting work, political work, personal political favors, and political hackery,” she said. “It is a complete web of conflicts of interest.”