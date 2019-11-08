‘All roads lead to Putin’: Trump buried for plan to attend Russia’s May Day military parade

During the Donald Trump’s “chopper talk” press availability on Friday morning, the president stunned reporters by saying he is considering attending Russia’s May Day military parade as a guest of President Vladimir Putin.

As CNN’s Jim Sciuto reported, “Trump says he’s thinking of attending Russia’s May Day parade. This is a celebration of Russian military power, which Putin is using to undermine US national security interests across the globe. Why attend? What benefit does Trump perceive to the US? To himself?”

Twitter commenters responded in a similar fashion, with one wryly noting, “All roads lead to Putin.”

You can see a sampling of comments below:

Trump says he’s thinking of attending Russia’s May Day parade. This is a celebration of Russian military power, which Putin is using to undermine US national security interests across the globe. Why attend? What benefit does Trump perceive to the US? To himself? — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) November 8, 2019

Guarantee he was invited. Can't very well refuse an invitation from your handler. — 🌲Harlequin⚓Forest🌲 (@HollyCB2112) November 8, 2019

You know the answer. He's #PutinsPuppet — Wonder Woman Is Done With BS (@AlsoWonderWoman) November 8, 2019

He has to pick up his installment payment & Christmas Bonus. — Liebish Sama (@LiebishS) November 8, 2019

Trump is obviously a Kremlin employee and the entire American national security apparatus appears to be utterly paralyzed and incapable of stopping him. The American people may need to march en masse on DC until he is removed from office. pic.twitter.com/UdOF2L6wcz — Scott Licamele (@licamele) November 8, 2019

Are you surprised??? Really??? This president of ours has been working from day one for Russia. Just think of the gains Russia has made since Donald Trump became president. Our president is a Russian agent!!! — Nancy Callan (@NancyCallan) November 8, 2019

Because he's a puppet. — William Tilbury (@WmATilbury) November 8, 2019

He needs to borrow $2 million. — megraham (@glassmeg) November 8, 2019

Trump has no idea that Russian TV mocks him, taunts him and laughs at him If he went to the May Day parade in Moscow, he'd galvanize the impression Americans have of Trump as a captive of the gangster, oligarch run Russian kleptocracy; and Russians will laugh at him in person — Greg Wilson (@joke2power) November 8, 2019

No doubt would receive a bigger welcome than his NYC Veterans Day stunt. He has done more for Putin. — Joan McGinnis (@JoanPennnative) November 8, 2019

He thinks he won't get booed! — Swintonlad (@Swintonlad3) November 8, 2019

And STAY — Robyn A (@rockinrob7970) November 8, 2019

All roads lead to Putin. — Julie Lips (@julielipsss) November 8, 2019

