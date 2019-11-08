Quantcast
‘All roads lead to Putin’: Trump buried for plan to attend Russia’s May Day military parade

Published

6 mins ago

on

During the Donald Trump’s “chopper talk” press availability on Friday morning, the president stunned reporters by saying he is considering attending Russia’s May Day military parade as a guest of President Vladimir Putin.

As CNN’s Jim Sciuto reported, “Trump says he’s thinking of attending Russia’s May Day parade. This is a celebration of Russian military power, which Putin is using to undermine US national security interests across the globe. Why attend? What benefit does Trump perceive to the US? To himself?”

Twitter commenters responded in a similar fashion, with one wryly noting, “All roads lead to Putin.”

You can see a sampling of comments below:

