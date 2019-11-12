Quantcast
Connect with us

Australian diplomat tells Bill Barr’s anti-Russia prosecutor he wasn’t part of any secret plot against Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

As the impeachment proceedings continue into President Donald Trump, Attorney General William Barr is hard at work on trying to discredit the Russia investigation and potentially prosecute federal officials involved in it, as U.S. Attorney John Durham helps him conduct a criminal probe into how the FBI began looking at the Trump campaign.

But if Barr is hoping that this investigation helps his boss, he may be in for a disappointment. According to the conservative Washington Examiner, Durham recently interviewed the former Australian diplomat whose warnings to U.S. officials triggered the Russia investigation, and his response did not support the GOP narrative.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Alexander Downer, who was Australia’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom up until last year, met with Durham’s team last month in London and is said to have told investigators he was not part of a conspiratorial plot to undermine Trump, according to the Australian,” wrote Daniel Chaitin and Jerry Dunleavy for the Examiner.

Trump and his allies have long accused the Russia investigation of having been a hatchet job set up by Obama administration officials as part of a so-called “deep state” plot to prevent him from becoming president. To date, no evidence has emerged of this.

The FBI investigation was ultimately handed off to former special counsel Robert Mueller, whose report did not find sufficient evidence to charge a criminal conspiracy between the Trump team and Russia, but also concluded members of Trump’s campaign were eager to accept Russian assistance, and highlighted ten potential episodes in which the president committed obstruction of justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rep Mark Meadows has been the White House ‘sherpa’ on impeachment — and may be next chief of staff: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 12, 2019

By

Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget who also works as the acting White House chief of staff, is struggling in his job as the impeachment inquiry moves to the public hearings phase.

"Mick Mulvaney is isolated, marginalized and growing more irrelevant to the West Wing staff he’s meant to lead during one of the most consequential moments of the Trump presidency," Politico reported.

Mulvaney is increasingly out of the loop on impeachment.

"Though the White House’s acting chief of staff is still participating in impeachment meetings and working out of the White House, the strategy is increasingly being driven by White House lawyers, legislative affairs team and top officials from the press and communications shops who spent the week setting up a rapid-response team and developing plans to push back on witnesses’ testimony in real-time," Politico reported. "It’s an awkward staff situation that mirrors so many moments of the Trump presidency: aides trying to proceed with business as usual while unusual dramas play out, and the very people expected to lead the effort instead witnessing jockeying by potential replacements."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans asked for a witness to undermine impeachment — but she wants to call their ‘bluff’

Published

47 mins ago

on

November 12, 2019

By

Devin Nunes

Since Republicans have no substantive defense of President Donald Trump’s effort to extort political investigations out of the Ukrainian government, their big hope in protecting the White House from the impeachment inquiry relies on kicking up enough dirt and throwing up red herrings to distract voters and keep Republicans united.

As part of this effort, House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) proposed nine witnesses from the GOP side for the forthcoming impeachment hearings, many of whom aren’t relevant to the central questions of the inquiry.

One of those names is likely unknown the vast majority of the American public: Democratic National Committee consultant Alexandra Chalupa. But Politico revealed Tuesday with a new interview that Chalupa is actually willing to testify — and wants to call the Republicans’ “bluff.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Nikki Haley’s plan to defend Trump is accidentally backfiring — and cratering her own credibility

Published

47 mins ago

on

November 12, 2019

By

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations has launched an effort to become relevant again as she promotes her new book, and in the process, she’s dashing the hopes of those who believed she could be the reasonable Republican alternative to President Donald Trump. She’s embracing the president and casting herself as one of his brave defenders — but her effort is actually just diminishing them both.

Her big bombshell tease from the new book, “With All Due Respect,” is that former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson — both chosen by Trump — approached her while she was serving as ambassador to “save the country” from the president.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image