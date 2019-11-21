Democrats have ‘all the pieces they need’ to impeach Trump: Ex-White House official

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day,” former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart said that Democrats have done as good a job as they can possibly can — given restraints — in making the case for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman one day after E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland emphatically made the case that the president was engaging in a quid pro quo scheme to force Ukraine’s president to make a statement the would damage former Vice President Joe Biden on return for foreign aid, Lockhart said all the pieces are in place for Democrats to move forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked by host Berman if “Democrats are getting everything they want out of these hearings,” Lockhart said a couple of more key witnesses could help, but that they have done well so far with what they have pulled from witnesses.

“I think if they had a magic wand, they’d bring John Bolton in and they’d bring in [Mike] Pompeo, but they’re not going to get that,” Lockhart admitted. “So I kind of agree with the assessment they’ve gotten all of the pieces and, you know, the biggest argument the Republicans are now using after everything’s been destroyed is there’s no direct evidence from the president.”

“But they forget to mention that we started with a confession,” he recalled. “The Zelensky call where out of Trump’s mouth he said we ‘need you to do you a favor though.’ So I think Democrats have done this as well as they can. I don’t think they’re sitting in the Democratic caucus now thinking they’ve swayed Republican senators, but they have put this squarely on Trump, who in just a few months has to face the voters.”

Watch below: