Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Bootlicker’ Jim Jordan scorched by veteran Ohio journalist: ‘His life’s work is to besmirch everything America stands for’

Published

1 hour ago

on

A veteran Cleveland newsman scalded Rep. Jim Jordan and the Ohio lawmakers who inflicted him on Congress with a partisan gerrymandering scheme.

Brent Larkin, editorial director of The Plain Dealer from 1991 until he retired in 2009, called his congressman the “second most contemptible human being in the entire U.S. government,” and said Ohio Democrats were as much to blame for him as GOP legislators.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When Ohio’s political and legislative leaders were drawing new congressional boundaries prior to the 2012 election, Democrats wanted a district that would protect U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge,” Larkin wrote. “Republicans wanted districts that would elect the maximum number of GOP congressmen. And some people from both parties wanted a district that would likely lead to the defeat of longtime Cleveland Rep. Dennis Kucinich.”

“They all got what they wanted,” he added.

The tradeoff in that scheme was the “hideously gerrymandered district … that meanders some 200 miles from near Dayton north into Lorain County near Cleveland,” Larkin wrote — where voters have sent Jordan to Congress seven times, despite credible allegations that he helped cover up sex abuse of Ohio State wrestlers by a team doctor.

“When Jordan slithers out from under his rock each morning, dons a shirt and tie – sans the jacket, lest he be mistaken for Joe McCarthy – his life’s work is to besmirch everything America stands for in service of Donald Trump,” Larkin wrote.

Larkin guessed that Jordan was willing to shred what was left of his reputation in hopes of inheriting Trump’s base for a presidential run in 2024, but he doubts whether that moment will come for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jordan is the ideal bootlicker,” he wrote. “Trump’s support is all that seems to matter to the man former House Speaker John Boehner regularly referred to as ‘a legislative terrorist’ – along with a whole bunch of other descriptions unfit for print.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘The Senate’s in play’: Reeling GOP faces collapse into minority status as Trump drags party down

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

According to a report in Rolling Stone, there is a very good chance that the Democrats could take control of the Senate after the 2020 election as the impeachment of Donald Trump casts a cloud over the Republican Party.

The report -- by longtime political observer Tim Dickinson -- states, "the fight to wrest the Senate from Republican control — and oust Mitch McConnell as majority leader — is arguably just as important" as the battle to force Trump from office.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mar-a-Lago to host event for conspiracy nuts who believed Obama was a secret Muslim

Published

41 mins ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club is hosting an event for a far-right organization that once spread bogus conspiracy theories about former President Barack Obama being a secret Muslim.

The Washington Post reports that Trump's prized Florida resort on Saturday night will play host to the Center for Security Policy, a group that believes "mainstream Muslim organizations in the United States are secretly agents of anti-American jihad."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lev Parnas wants to testify — and attorney says ‘he has hard—HARD—first-hand evidence’

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

One of Rudy Giuliani's indicted henchman wants to testify -- and his attorney says he's got "first-hand evidence."

Federal prosecutors have issued subpoenas to Parnas and his associate Igor Fruman, and the Parnas has indicated that he wants to speak to congressional investigators.

"Lev grew up in Brooklyn, has no criminal record or Russian Mob ties, and is a proud American citizen," said his attorney Joseph Bondy. "He’s not afraid of #POTUS or polonium, hopes to testify under oath — unlike #RudyGiuliani — and to be subjected to cross-examination under penalties of perjury. #LetLevSpeak"

Continue Reading
 
 