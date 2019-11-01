‘Bye Trump — don’t come back’: Gleeful NYC council speaker hilariously bids president farewell after Florida announcement
Appearing on CNN on Friday afternoon to discuss Donald Trump’s plan to change his state of residence to Florida, the speaker of the New York City Council was positively giddy about the president’s departure and made it very clear to host Brianna Keilar that he won’t be missed.
“We are the most diverse city in the United States. We are a city of immigrants, and we are happy to see the president go,” Corey Johnson said.
“Maybe one day he will return to be tried for his high crimes and misdemeanors and illegalities, but he has not been a friend to New York City, and even when he lived here, when the Central Park 5 were wrongly accused and he took out a full-page ad calling for them to be executed.”
“I’m glad President Trump, who doesn’t pay his taxes, will finally go to the state of Florida, which doesn’t have personal income taxes. New York doesn’t want him. Goodbye, don’t come visit us. We’re the greatest city in the United States. We don’t need you,” Johnson added.
‘Time out!’: CNN’s Camerota forced to repeatedly cut off Trump defender for blurting lies about impeachment
A battle broke out between "New Day" host Alisyn Camerota and conservative Matt Schlapp over impeachment Friday morning with the CNN host having to repeatedly cut off the Donald Trump defender and call him out on lies and misrepresentations about the proceedings.
Appearing on the panel with CNN commentator Ana Navarro, Schlapp continually claimed there was no reason to impeach Donald Trump because, as he claimed, he had committed no crimes which led Camerota to have to explain that impeachment is not limited to actual criminal wrongdoing.
Things got off on the wrong foot after Schlapp stated, " [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi has said all along that she wouldn't move on starting an impeachment process unless it would be overwhelming bipartisan and let's face it, that's not where it is in the House of Representatives," only to have the CNN host cut him off with, "Fact check: she didn't say overwhelmingly partisan. "
‘What planet is he living on?’ CNN laughs at Trump plan to read the Ukraine transcript in fireside chat with America
Reacting to an interview that Donald Trump gave to the Washington Examiner, where he floated the idea of reading the edited transcript of his phone call with Ukraine's president to Americans in an FDR-like "fireside chat," a CNN panel burst into laughter at the very prospect of how that would go over.
Speaking with hosts John Avlon and Alisyn Camerota, Washington Post reporter Rachael Bade marveled over the president even thinking that would help with forestalling impeachment.
After host Camerota called Trump's plan to do a "dramatic reading" of the transcript an " opportunity for Saturday Night Live, Bade couldn't hold back.
CNN’s Cuomo clashes with GOP lawmaker for voting against the impeachment process he demanded
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Chris Cuomo took Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) to task for voting against the very set of formal impeachment rules his party spent weeks demanding be passed.
"You guys wanted a vote, today you got a vote on the procedures and nobody voted for it," said Cuomo. "Why even ask for a vote?"
"The problem with this resolution is it has the appearance of fairness without any actual fairness in it," said Armstrong. "I've been a part of this process since the first day I got in Congress and I can tell you I've never seen anything that has made a determination before the trial has happened in any way, shape or form that quite relates to this."