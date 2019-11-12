Chinese President Xi Jinping urges Britain to return Parthenon Marbles to Greece
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged Britain to return the Parthenon Marbles to Greece, wading into a decades-old dispute between the countries over the ownership of the sculptures.
The ancient friezes, which include depictions of battles between mythical ancient Greeks and centaurs, were taken by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the early 19th century and are now on display at the British Museum in London.
Britain has always refused to return the carvings — often still known as the Elgin Marbles — arguing that they were taken with the permission of local Ottoman rulers at the time.
Xi toured the Acropolis Museum, built partly to house the Parthenon Marbles, during a three-day visit to Athens and told his hosts he agreed with them that the sculptures should be returned.
“I assure you of our support, because we also have many Chinese cultural works outside our country that we are trying to recover,” Xi said on the last day of his official visit.
Greece has been campaigning for three decades for their return, arguing that the Ottoman empire was an occupying force and any permission granted during its time is not valid.
Athens had once considered suing Britain over the issue, an action reportedly championed by lawyer Amal Clooney.
But in recent years the Greek government has taken a more diplomatic route, asking the UN’s cultural agency UNESCO to mediate, an offer rejected by the British Museum.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, elected in July, made an official request for the loan of marbles for the 200th anniversary celebrations of Greek independence in 2021.
The British Museum has said it would examine any request from Greece to borrow exhibits.
© 2019 AFP
Poland says Netflix Holocaust documentary ‘rewrites history’
Poland has complained to Netflix that a Holocaust documentary series on Nazi German death camps "rewrites history" by featuring an "incorrect" map.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on the popular US streaming and production website to correct the "terrible mistake" that he believed had been "committed unintentionally".
A Netflix consultant in Poland who only identified herself as Malgorzata told AFP on Tuesday the company was "treating the issue as a priority" and that its headquarters would soon issue an official statement.
"Netflix did not intend to offend anyone or compromise any values," she added.
Licensed to thrill: Bond author Ian Fleming’s steamy letters go on sale
Sexually-charged letters between James Bond creator Ian Fleming and his wife Ann were put up for auction on Tuesday, part of a collection of correspondence that also charts the success of his 007 books.
They couple first met in 1934, when Ann was married to her first husband, but they did not tie the knot until 1952 -- the year Fleming wrote "Casino Royale", his first novel about the fictional super spy.
The letters reveal the intensity of their relationship, particularly before they married.
In one, Ann wrote to ask Fleming to "put me in your bed with a raw cowhide whip in my hand so as I can keep you well behaved for forty years".
Breaking Banner
Three GOP senators could force a rule change leading to Trump’s impeachment — here’s why McConnell might go for it
According to a column written for Politico by a former senior adviser to multiple Republican lawmakers, there is a path to forcing Donald Trump from office that would only require three GOP senators to join forces with the Democrats.
Under the heading, "There’s a Surprisingly Plausible Path to Removing Trump From Office," Juleanna Glover -- who served as an adviser to former President George W. Bush and ex-Vice President Dick Cheney -- laid out a simple way to force an impeachment vote that would be conducted in secret, freeing GOP senators to turn on the president without fear of repercussions.