Chris Hayes breaks down the ‘busy day in the criminal chronicles of one President Donald J. Trump’

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes connected the dots between all of the bombshell news that was reported Friday in the impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump.

“Good God, today has been ten days and this week has been ten weeks,” Hayes said. “And there are a million things happening at once.”

“Just in the past couple of hours, for instance, we just got this incredibly incriminating and damning behind closed doors testimony from a U.S. foreign service officer that was still supposed to be kind of like the B-story today, the sideshow,” he explained. “It’s a guy who works in the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, a guy named David Holmes. He testified behind closed doors that he could hear president Trump talking on the phone to the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union who was an inaugural donor, and they were in a restaurant in Kiev and the president was shouting so loudly on the phone that [Gordon] Sondland had to hold the phone away from his ear because it was hurting his eardrum, so then everyone could hear.”

“And after he hung up with the president, Sondland told this guy who testified, David Holmes, that the president does not give — and I’m quoting now so I can say it — does not give a sh*t about Ukraine, he only cares about the big stuff and by big stuff he means investigations into the Bidens,” Hayes explained.

Watch: