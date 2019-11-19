CNN fact checker busts Trump for sharing out-of-context video intended to smear Vindman

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale on Tuesday caught President Donald Trump sharing an out-of-context video that was intended to smear Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified earlier in the day about his concerns regarding the president’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A tweet sent out by Trump social media director Dan Scavino showed a video of Vindman’s testimony in which he acknowledged being approached by Ukrainian government officials multiple times and being offered a job as the country’s defense minister.

But the video, which was subsequently promoted by Trump himself, leaves out vital context.

As Dale writes, the clip omits the part “where Vindman said he rejected the offer, reported it to his superiors and to counterintelligence, and found it comical.”

The White House shares this clip…omitting the part where Vindman said he rejected the offer, reported it to his superiors and to counterintelligence, and found it comical. (Ukrainian who made the offer tells the Daily Beast it was “clearly a joke.”) https://t.co/eGXNoKqlwl — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 19, 2019

The questioning of Vindman about his job offers from Ukraine has been criticized by some observers as a way to insinuate that the decorated military veteran has some kind of “dual loyalty” to another country.