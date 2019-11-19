CNN fact checker busts Trump for sharing out-of-context video intended to smear Vindman

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale on Tuesday caught President Donald Trump sharing an out-of-context video that was intended to smear Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified earlier in the day about his concerns regarding the president’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
A tweet sent out by Trump social media director Dan Scavino showed a video of Vindman’s testimony in which he acknowledged being approached by Ukrainian government officials multiple times and being offered a job as the country’s defense minister.
But the video, which was subsequently promoted by Trump himself, leaves out vital context.
As Dale writes, the clip omits the part “where Vindman said he rejected the offer, reported it to his superiors and to counterintelligence, and found it comical.”
The questioning of Vindman about his job offers from Ukraine has been criticized by some observers as a way to insinuate that the decorated military veteran has some kind of “dual loyalty” to another country.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.