CNN’s Tapper drops mic on Lindsey Graham over his ‘jarring’ transformation into full-fledged Trump defender
State of the Union host Jake Tapper used his closing comments on Sunday morning to call out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for failing to do his job and look at the facts that have been revealed about President Donald Trump following the release of a whistleblowers complaint.
Standing before a large video screen, displaying some of Graham’s comments in defense of the president, the CNN host implored the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman to do his job.
With a massive stack of House impeachment inquiry transcripts stacked up on a chair next to him, Tapper first stated that Graham passed on appearing on his show, before calling the GOP’s senator’s comments on Trump both “jarring” and “confusing.”
“We now have reams of evidence,” The CNN host continued. “Testimony from multiple Trump administration diplomats and national security officials current and former suggesting that outside that phone call, Ambassador Gordon Sondland, Rudy Giuliani, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney all were pushing Ukraine to investigate the Bidens if they wanted that aide in that White House meeting.”
Taper went on to compare Graham’s refusal to look at the evidence arrayed against Trump to former Congressman Earl Landgrebe (R-IN) who famously said during the Watergate hearings, “Don’t confuse me with the facts.”
Citing Graham’s friendship with the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) Tapper asked, “Is Senator Lindsey Graham trying to follow in the footsteps of John McCain? Or is he trying to follow in the footsteps of Earl Landgrebe?”
‘That’s not true’: CNN’s Tapper busts Ron Johnson for repeating Trump’s Ukraine lies during frantic interview
At the end of an exceedingly long and contentious interview with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), CNN host Jake Tapper flat-out told the Republican that he was lying when he repeated Ukraine talking points provided to him by President Donald Trump.
A great deal of the conversation on CNN's State of the Union focused on the influence acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney had in holding up aid to the war-torn country.
"Doesn’t it concern you that Mick Mulvaney -- it has been asserted by [Ambassador] Gordon Sondland -- that Mick Mulvaney was saying they can’t get this military aid or a White House meeting unless they publicly announced these corruption investigations which are about Burisma and the Bidens. That doesn’t concern you at all?" Tapper asked.
‘Baby Trump Blimp is no more’: CNN reports the iconic protest prop was knifed to death in Alabama
President Donald Trump traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday to watch the Louisiana State University vs. Alabama football game.
Protesters brought the Baby Trump Blimp to the game, where it was destroyed.
"We’re not sure if he went out with a bang or whimper, but the sad fact is Baby Trump Blimp is no more," CNN's Ana Cabrera reported.
"One of the baby Trump protest organizers tells CNN an unknown man with a knife slashed the giant balloon as it appeared in Tuscaloosa, Alabama the same day as the president who inspired it stopped in for the ‘Bama/LSU game," she reported.
Cindy McCain says Arizona could flip in 2020 — and become a blue state by voting against Trump
The widow of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) explained on CNN why Arizona could turn into a blue state in 2020 by voting against Republican President Donald Trump.
Cindy McCain was interviewed on Saturday by CNN's David Axelrod, who was Barack Obama's chief strategist.
"You’ve been through a lot of elections in the state of Arizona," Axelrod noted. "You have to qualify as an expert on this state. There’s been a lot of talk about Arizona potentially turning blue in 2020. Is that a real possibility?"
"I think it is," McCain replied. "I think it’s a real possibility."
"We see a lot of new people, a lot of influx from various parts of the country. Younger people are more moderate and things and so I think you may possibly see a blue state coming up," she explained.