Defense Department fires Navy Secretary over Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher

Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher started a huge amount of infighting in the Department of Defense, according to a press release.

Gallagher was pardoned by Trump for war crimes, but the Navy still wanted to remove his rank and his SEAL pin, that signifies his training and rank as a SEAL.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper asked for Navy Secretary Richard Spencer to resign, saying that he has lost confidence in the secretary and was “deeply troubled by this conduct.” Spencer went around the DOD to propose to the White House that they step in to save the SEAL.

“Spencer’s private proposal to the White House — which he did not share with Esper over the course of several conversations about the matter — contradicted his public position on the Gallagher case, chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement,” The Washington Post reported.

“Unfortunately, as a result, I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position,” Esper said. “I wish Richard well.”

Trump pardoned Army Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, who was facing a murder trial next year. He also pardoned former 1st Lt. Clint Lorance, who was convicted of murder in 2013.

In a letter released to the press, Spencer said that he clearly disagrees with Trump and the DOD and explained a different account of how things happened.

“Unfortunately it has become apparent that in this respect, I no longer share the same understanding with the Commander in Chief who appointed me, in regards to the key principle of good order and discipline,” he wrote.

In his resignation letter, Navy Secretary Richard Spencer writes, “Unfortunately it has become apparent that in this respect, I no longer share the same understanding with the Commander in Chief who appointed me, in regards to the key principle of good order and discipline…” pic.twitter.com/fBtDB8WSWn — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 24, 2019

As one reporter noted, the tweets from President Donald Trump appear to back up Spencer’s account and not Esper’s.

Trump's tweet seems to back up Spencer's version of events and not the one that the Pentagon put out https://t.co/bzY7ulKJaU — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 24, 2019