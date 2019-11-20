Quantcast
‘Devastating for Trump’: Former White House lawyer says president’s defense ‘has entirely collapsed’ with Sondland testimony

Published

1 min ago

on

Ambassador Gordon Sondland will present “devastating” testimony, as evidenced by leaked copies of his opening statement.

Sondland directly will implicate President Donald Trump for a “quid pro quo” in his opening testimony.

Neal Katyal, the former acting Solicitor General in the Obama administration, offered his analysis of the testimony on Wednesday.

