Quantcast
Connect with us

Sondland directly implicates Trump and Giuliani in ‘quid pro quo’ in bombshell opening statement

Published

25 mins ago

on

European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland is directly implicating both President Donald Trump and attorney Rudy Giuliani in running a “quid pro quo” scheme to condition a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on launching an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Daily Beast has obtained excerpts of Sondland’s opening statement that show the EU ambassador will make clear in his testimony on Wednesday that Giuliani wanted a quid pro quo with Ukraine — and that he was pushing for it with Trump’s encouragement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit for President Zelensky,” the statement says. “Mr. Giuliani demanded that Ukraine make a public statement announcing investigations of the 2016 election/DNC server and Burisma. Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the President of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the President.”

Sondland will also testify that he “shared concerns of the potential quid pro quo regarding the security aid” with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) last summer.

Additionally, Sondland will say that he was reluctant to work with Giuliani but that he did so because he feared refusing would permanently poison relations between Trump and the Ukrainian government.

“We all understood that if we refused to work with Mr. Giuliani, we would lose an important opportunity to cement relations between the United States and Ukraine,” the testimony states. “So we followed the President’s orders.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘We followed the president’s orders’: Sondland leaves no wiggle room for Trump’s direct involvement in Ukraine scandal

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland will leave no wiggle room for President Donald Trump to deny his direct involvement in the Ukraine scandal in his bombshell opening statement.

As reported by the Daily Beast, Sondland will testify that he followed President Donald Trump's orders to work with personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on dealing with Ukraine, despite the fact that he was personally reluctant to do so.

"Secretary Perry, Ambassador Volker and I worked with Mr. Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine matters at the express direction of the President of the United States," the statement says. "We did not want to work with Mr. Giuliani. Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt. We all understood that if we refused to work with Mr. Giuliani, we would lose an important opportunity to cement relations between the United States and Ukraine. So we followed the President’s orders."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Sondland directly implicates Trump and Giuliani in ‘quid pro quo’ in bombshell opening statement

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland is directly implicating both President Donald Trump and attorney Rudy Giuliani in running a "quid pro quo" scheme to condition a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on launching an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Daily Beast has obtained excerpts of Sondland's opening statement that show the EU ambassador will make clear that Giuliani wanted a quid pro quo with Ukraine -- and that he was pushing for it with Trump's encouragement.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Elise Stefanik shredded by local columnist for selling out to Trump: ‘She’s not one of us’

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

Elise Stefanik (R-NY) has been dubbed a "rising star" by President Donald Trump for her sycophantic defenses of him during the House impeachment inquiry.

But Ken Tingley, a newspaper columnist at the Glens Falls Post Star in upstate New York, believes that her strident defenses of the president will cost her dearly in her district.

In his latest column, Tingley offers a scathing assessment of Stefanik's character by pointing out that she swooped into the district despite not living there after a career that suggested she'd rather be running the Republican National Committee than representing New York's 21st district.

Continue Reading
 
 