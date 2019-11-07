Quantcast
‘Devastatingly incriminating’: George Conway pounds Rudy Giuliani for his latest damning admission

Published

1 min ago

on

Attorney George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, pounded Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Thursday for making yet another damning admission that he said will harm the president’s impeachment case.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Giuliani admitted that “the investigation I conducted concerning 2016 Ukrainian collusion and corruption, was done solely as a defense attorney to defend my client.” This is telling because it would mean that Trump ordered foreign policy officials to work with his personal attorney to advance his personal interests instead of the national interest.

Commenting on this, Conway says this leaves Trump defenders with no wiggle room to argue that Trump was merely trying to be a good steward of American taxpayer dollars by withholding aid to Ukraine.

“Rudy seemingly believes that his best defense is that he was merely defending his client’s personal interests by acting as a defense lawyer,” Conway writes. “That’s devastatingly incriminating for Trump, in terms of both impeachment and the criminal law.”

Multiple officials so far have testified that Trump made Giuliani his point man in dealing with Ukraine, and that Giuliani constantly pressed for the newly elected Ukrainian president to publicly announce an investigation into Burisma, the energy company that had once employed the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.


