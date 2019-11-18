‘Disgusting, trashy and pathetic’: George Conway rains hell on Nikki Haley for calling Trump ‘truthful’

Attorney George Conway, the husband of Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, rained hell on former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley on Monday over her description of President Donald Trump as “truthful.”

The spat started when Haley bashed Conway after he referred to Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) as “lying trash” last week.

“This is absolutely uncalled for and disgusting,” Haley complained on Twitter. “What is wrong with people? George Conway is the last person that can call someone ‘trash.'”

Conway did not hold back in his reply.

“Oh, Nikki Haley, just the other day you said that the world’s biggest pathological liar, Donald Trump, was a ‘truthful’ man,” he said. “That’s the very essence of disgusting, trashy, and pathetic — utterly shameless and transparent dishonesty.”

Despite Haley’s description of Trump as “truthful,” fact checkers at the Washington Post have documented more than 10,000 false statements since the start of his presidency.

Additionally, CNN fact checker Daniel Dale has found that Trump’s dishonesty has accelerated in recent weeks, as he has taken to lying about “every component of the story.”

