DL Hughley calls Trump a ‘coward’ for sending Melania to Baltimore instead of going himself
Comedian D.L. Hughley met up with TMZ before the holiday and said that first lady Melania Trump deserves the boos she got from a Baltimore crowd on Tuesday.
Mrs. Trump was there to discuss the White House opioid campaign that has yet to make any impact. As she came on stage, the crowd erupted into boos.
Hughley said she firmly deserved it, because the president attacked the city, calling it a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.” He said it was a justified way of fighting back against the president.
But more, Hughley said the event proves the president is a coward for “sending your women into a hornets’ nest” instead of showing up himself.
DOJ’s inspector general report debunks Trump’s claims about the FBI spying on him: NY Times
In a highly anticipated report due out this December 9, the Justice Department’s inspector general is expected to find that there's no evidence that the FBI spied on the Trump campaign in 2016 during their investigation into alleged Russian collusion, The New York Times reports.
The findings undercut a major narrative disseminated by President Trump, his most vocal supporters, and elements of the right-wing media, who claimed that the "Deep State" illegally spied on the Trump's campaign in an ongoing attempt to undermine his candidacy, and ultimately his presidency.
Washington Post columnist explains the sinister reasons Trump wants a ‘War on Thanksgiving’
Washington Post columnist Max Boot believes that President Donald Trump wants a "War on Thanksgiving" for very sinister reasons.
During his Florida rally Tuesday, Trump announced that "some people" don't want to say "Thanksgiving" anymore. It was a claim that was news to progressives on Twitter, joking that no one told them. A liberal Twitter account mocked the claim with the hashtag #WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving, to which many replied: "Thanksgiving."