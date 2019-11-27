DL Hughley calls Trump a ‘coward’ for sending Melania to Baltimore instead of going himself

Comedian D.L. Hughley met up with TMZ before the holiday and said that first lady Melania Trump deserves the boos she got from a Baltimore crowd on Tuesday.

Mrs. Trump was there to discuss the White House opioid campaign that has yet to make any impact. As she came on stage, the crowd erupted into boos.

Hughley said she firmly deserved it, because the president attacked the city, calling it a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.” He said it was a justified way of fighting back against the president.

But more, Hughley said the event proves the president is a coward for “sending your women into a hornets’ nest” instead of showing up himself.

Watch the video below: