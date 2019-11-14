WATCH: Democrat sarcastically slaps aside Trump Jr for trying to give him legal advice

Former trial lawyer turned Democratic lawmaker Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Il) sharply slapped aside legal advice offered by Donald Trump Jr, suggesting he might want to stay in his lane until he attends law school.

Speaking with CNN host Wolf Blitzer, Quigley was asked abouit a tweet by President Donald Trump’s son regarding hearsay evidence after apparently watching Wednesday’s impeachment hearing.

At issue for Don Jr. was Quigley’s assertion during the hearing that hearsay evidence can sometimes be better than direct evidence.

“Alright, so among others, Donald Trump Jr. was tweeting this morning saying basically you’re wrong — you don’t know what you’re talking about. I want you to explain your point: why is hearsay evidence better than direct evidence?” Blitzer asked.

“Well, first, I’m sure Don’s done a lot of trials in his life,” Quigley smirked, before adding, “I’ve done probably over 200. So I might know what I’m talking about.”

“The first message is this: if you don’t like the testimony, if you don’t like the evidence, quit blocking what everyone imagined would be much more direct evidence,” he continued. “Mick Mulvaney, blocked. John Bolton, blocked. Rick Perry — their testimony is blocked. So don’t complain that the evidence isn’t direct enough when you are blocking what would, obviously, be more direct evidence.”

Getting in a final dig at non-lawyer Don Jr, he added, “As far as the rules of evidence, they are not going to apply in proceedings like this. But the federal rules of evidence — which I’m sure Don knows so much about — create 23 exceptions to the hearsay rule.”

Watch below: